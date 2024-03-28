Cast and Creative Team Set For GODSPELL at Music Theater Heritage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theater Heritage, the professional theater in residence at Crown Center, has announced the cast and creative team for Stephen Schwartz’s GODSPELL. This is the first time a Stephen Schwartz musical has been presented in the theater’s 22 seasons.

Directed by MTH Artistic Associate Emily Shackelford, the ensemble cast features James Hawkins, Alex Herrera, Maggie Hutchison, Madoka Koguchi, Linnaia McKenzie, Chris Owen, Tanner Rose, MaryAnn Traxler, and Brian Vaughn.

Presented in the MTH full-thrust Main Stage Theater, the creative team includes music direction by Ty Tuttle, scenic design by Gabby Roney, lighting design by Shelbi Arndt, costume design by Stripes Wilson, sound design by Gianna Agostino, production management by Brian Padavic, technical direction by Jacob Boshears, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

“I feel energized by the music of this piece,” said Shackelford. “I’m excited to share with audiences the power of this show in a reimagined way, as Godspell invites us to do!”

One of his earliest works, GODSPELL features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The book, written by John-Michael Tebelak, is structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew. The Tony nominated score features and infectious array of pop-rock tunes, including the song “Day by Day,” which reached #13 on the billboard charts from the original cast album in 1972.

GODSPELL plays 15 performances, April 18 through May 5 at Music Theater Heritage. Tickets start at only $39, more information at mthkc.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.