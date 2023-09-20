Cast and Creative Team Set For AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Music Theater Heritage

Performances run October 12 - 29.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creatives for its production of AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ The Fats Waller Musical Show. Winner of the Tony Award® for Best Musical, Ain’t Misbehavin’ is an evening of rowdy and humorous songs that reflect Waller's view of life as a journey meant for pleasure and play.

Ain’t Misbehavin’ is directed and choreographed by Marc Wayne with music directed by Kansas City jazz pianist Desmond Mason. The ensemble cast includes Asa Barnes, Ron Lackey, Andrea Tribitt, Ayana Tribitt, and Morgan Walker

“Ain’t Misbehavin’ is a joyful show that reflects a vibrant time in American music and history,” said MTH Artistic Director Tim Scott. “Seeing Waller’s stride piano tunes presented live and up-close will be thrilling.”

The full creative team features scenic design by Adam Hooper, lighting design by Sean Glass, costume design by LaToya Rozof, sound design by Nihan Yesil, technical direction by Jacob Boshears, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

The 5-piece band features Mason on piano, Bryan Alford on drums, Nsikoh Bébé Làlà on upright bass, Karita Carter on trombone, and Lawrence Jackson on trumpet. 

Named after the 1929 Fats Waller song, Ain’t Misbehavin’ opened on Broadway in 1978 where it played for nearly 4 years and over 1600 performances. A tribute to the black musicians of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s and ‘30s, the original production was nominated for four Tony Awards, winning Best Musical. The show features all of Waller’s most beloved tunes, including “The Joint is Jumpin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Handful of Keys” and over two dozen more.

Ain’t Misbehavin’ is scheduled to play 14 performances October 12 - 29 in MTH’s Main Stage Theater on the 3rd floor of Crown Center in Kansas City, MO. Tickets range from $39 - $65 and are available by calling the box office at 816.221.6987, or online at mthkc.com.

