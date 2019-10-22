Carlsen Center Presents Harlem 100 Celebration at Yardley Hall

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with Harlem 100 - A Celebration of the Harlem Renaissance, on Sunday, November 10, 7 p.m. in Yardley Hall. High res photos with IDs can be found here. Video can be found here.

One of the country's greatest artistic eras, the Harlem Renaissance gave us the music of Duke Ellington, Billie Holliday and more. Soak in the sights and sounds of the legendary artists who made Harlem the cultural center of the country. Created in collaboration with the National Jazz Museum in Harlem and JMG Live, Harlem 100, celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, is a multimedia homage to musicians, singers and dancers of the Harlem Renaissance who performed in such famed venues as the Apollo Theatre and Cotton Club. Featuring the music of Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Billie Holliday, Bessie Smith and more, Harlem 100 celebrates one of the most influential artistic movements of our country and gives insight into Harlem then and now. Hosted by Michael Mwenso and the Shakes, Harlem 100 will also include guest vocalists Brianna Thomas and Vuyo Sotashe and featuring Michela Marino Lerman, tap dancer extraordinaire.

Community Events

FREE reception and Harlem 100 lecture

Black Archives of Mid-America in Kansas City

Wed., Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

1722 E. 17th Terr.

Kansas City, MO 64108

Hors d'oeuvres, wine, beer and soft drinks provided. Tour the Black Archives exhibition hall, then hear a short lecture about the history of the Harlem Renaissance, presented by Dr. Carmaletta Williams, Executive Director.

Reservations required here.

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.





