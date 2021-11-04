Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CLUE THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed by Gallatin Theater League

Performances will run November 18, 19, 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM each night.

Nov. 4, 2021  
Gallatin Theater League is presenting Clue The Musical this month.

The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world's best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon.

The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Three audience members choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem.

Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room. Even after the culprit confesses, a surprise twist delights the audience. This colorful crowd-pleaser was devised by the authors of Murder at Rutherford House and other popular interactive entertainments.

Tickets are $10.00 in advance at Eleine's Beauty Shop, 301 N. Maple, Gallatin, MO.
Phone: 660-663-2160

Learn more at https://gallatintheaterlea.wixsite.com/gtl-inc.


