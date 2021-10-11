BWW Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW BURSTS ONTO THE STAGE IN KANSAS CITY at The Black Box

Halloween is my favorite time of year, with its ghosts, goblins, haunted houses, and Rocky. The season has been made more extraordinary this year with the opening of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at The Black Box, in the historic West Bottoms of Kansas City, MO. Having missed the 2020 season due to the pandemic Padgett Productions has renewed, to the delight of a large audience, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. How good is the show? The best answer I can give is I've done something I seldom do, bought tickets to see it again before it closes.

Nick Padgett, the Producing Artistic Director of Padgett Productions, described THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW as more than a show, but as an experience. The outdoor stage has made producing the live performance more complex but has opened up the opportunity for more interaction with the audience.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is a humorous musical that became a cult classic in the 1970s. With book and music by Richard O'Brien, it took a comical look at science fiction and horror shows from the 1930s through the 1960s. A newly engaged couple (Brad and Janet) after having a flat tire walk to the home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad transvestite scientist who with his crew Riff Raff and Magenta have come from outer space. The couple soon discovers that Frank-N-Furter has been busy "making a man, with blonde hair and a tan". The musical romp continues, complete with hecklers in the audience, as Rocky is unveiled.

Padgett who directs, produces, is the associate choreographer is fabulous in the role of the evil mad scientist in pantyhose and high-heeled shoes. This is the sixth time that Padgett has performed in this role and each time I have seen it, it is better than the last. He continually strives to make the show fresh and different from the last performance and again this year has been triumphant at doing so.

Lacy Goettling humorously revives her role as Janet Weiss for her fifth year. She has said that the role of Janet has given her the meaning of "being comfortable in her own skin" and that THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is an outlet for people who feel they don't fit in. The adventures between her and Tyler Fromson, who stars as her fiancé Brad, make a crowd-pleasing romp.

Jill Smith is superb as she returns for her sixth performance as Magenta, a minyan of Frank-N-Furter and sister to Riff Raff. Chelsea Anglemyer gives a wonderful performance as she returns for her second year as Columbia, the girlfriend of Frank before he dumps her for Rocky. During the performance of "Time Warp," her voice makes me think of Lil Nell who plays the part in the movie THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW.

Other cast members include Christoph Nevins as Rocky, Jordan Lankhorst as Riff Raff, Ray Ettinger as the Narrator, Justin Moss as Eddie and Dr. Scott, Kristen Altoro-Nevins as Trixie, and Abigal Becker, Angela Murphy and Maria Savoy as the Phantoms. Music Director Tim Braselton directs and plays the keyboard with the six-piece band that includes Nick Panda, Brooke Kafka, Ben Byard, Mark Johnson, and Ahafia Jurkiewicz-Miles.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW continues at The Black Box through October 31. Purchase tickets online at www.secure.rockyhorrorkc.com. Photos by Jessica Kent-Deterding courtesy of Padgett Productions.