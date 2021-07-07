BWW Review: THE KING IN CONCERT Returns Live Performances to the New Theatre Restaurant

Ladies and gentlemen Elvis has returned to the building! The New Theatre and Restaurant in Overland Park presents THE KING IN CONCERT, starring two-time World Champion Elvis tribute artist, Victor Trevino, Jr., now through September 12.

A special free presentation of the show was presented on Monday, July 5, for invited frontline area healthcare workers from medical facilities in the greater Kansas City area. The show was a small token of appreciation from the theater for all the work these dedicated frontline workers have done to help keep KC healthy.

The New Theatre which has been closed due to the pandemic has returned to live performances with a superb tribute to one of the greatest entertainers, Elvis Presley. Trevino gives a brilliant performance, his voice is so reminiscent of the King's that if you close your eyes and listen you might think that Elvis has returned from the grave for this concert. Even if you are not a huge Elvis fan, it would be hard not to find yourself tapping your toes to the beat. He gets the audience involved as he announces before singing, "One Night With You", that the more the audience screams the more he moves and shakes.

Victor has taken his performance around the world and is touring with Presley, Perkins, Carl & Cash & One Night With the King all over the United States and Canada. He performs in An American Trilogy, the only Elvis Tribute that tours across the Australian continent. Listening as he brings the King to life it is no wonder that he has won competitions as an Elvis Tribute Artist, including the 2016 EPIC World Championship in Memphis, and the 2012 World Champion for the Potawatomi Tribute to the King Competition.

Trevino in THE KING IN CONCERT is joined on stage by Jerry Lee Lewis, portrayed by Dominque Scott. Scott returns to the New Theatre Restaurant, having previously performed in the MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET in 2017. His performance as Jerry Lee is magnificent adding to the charisma of the production. Scott recently released "Midnight Radio" his critically acclaimed album, which is available exclusively at New Theatre Restaurant.

Joining Elvis on stage are his marvelous backup singers, The Lovettes portrayed by Darcy Jo Wood, Tammi Savoy, Molly Denninghoff, and Mandy Morris. The band is comprised of Daniel Doss (Conductor and Keyboard), Brett Jackson (Reeds), Grant Smiley (Trumpet), Brian Scarborough (Trombone), Sam Wisman (Drums), Joe Levens (Guitar), and Daniel Bailey (Bass).

The New Theatre Restaurant with its grand production of THE KING IN CONCERT is setting the bar high for theaters returning to live performances in the Kansas City area. The theater is located at 9229 Foster in Overland Park. Tickets may be purchased online at www.newtheatre.com or by calling the theater box office at 913-649-7469.

Photos by Roy Inman courtesy of New Theatre Restaurant.