A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Make Kansas City Premiere at Starlight
American Idol winner Nick Fradiani leads the cast of the multi-year North American tour at the outdoor venue.
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical will make its Kansas City premiere at Starlight Theatre July 7 - 12. American Idol winner Nick Fradiani leads the cast as part of a multi-year North American Tour. Tickets start at under $19 each and are available online, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.
Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like 'America,' 'Forever in Blue Jeans,' and 'Sweet Caroline,' an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway—and head out on the road across America. “Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” Neil Diamond said. “Having A Beautiful Noise go on tour is an honor and I can't wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”
The tour cast is currently led by American Idol winner Nick Fradiani (Neil Diamond – Then), Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Mary Page Nance (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond), Gene Weygandt (Fred Weintraub/Tommy O'Rourke), Heidi Kettenring (Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes).
The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair and Wig Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music Arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Jamie Harrison (Illusion Design), Kathy Fabian (Production Properties Supervisor), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), Madeline McCluskey of Gentry & Associates (General Management) and Hector Guivas of NETworks Presentations (Production Management).
The A Beautiful Noise National Tour Director is Austin Regan, Tour Choreographer is Yasmine Lee, and Tour Music Director is James Olmstead. The A Beautiful Noise National Tour Stage Management team is led by Richard A Leigh with Rachel 'Reh' Heine and Benji Kearn. The Company Management team is Erik Birkeland and Brad Siebeking.
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