 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

IN THE TENT OF STARS to Make Kansas City Staged Reading Debut at Music Theatre Heritage

By:




Need more Kansas City Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS

SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Kansas City SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kansas City Music Hall (1/26-1/31)
NJT Presents Tony-winner "God of Carnage" June 11-28 in Kansas City NJT Presents Tony-winner "God of Carnage" June 11-28
J's Wool Studio Theatre (6/11-6/28)
Bryson Tiller in Kansas City Bryson Tiller
Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (10/03-10/03)
Disney's Frozen in Kansas City Disney's Frozen
The White Theatre at The J (7/08-7/26)
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre (7/27-7/27)
Guns N’ Roses in Kansas City Guns N’ Roses
Busch Stadium (8/16-8/16)
Xanadu in Kansas City Xanadu
Music Theatre Kansas City (7/17-7/19)
Wicked in Kansas City Wicked
Music Hall Kansas City (8/12-8/30)
Beehive: The 60's Musical in Kansas City Beehive: The 60's Musical
Tent Theatre (7/08-7/18)
Around the World in 80 Days in Kansas City Around the World in 80 Days
Tent Theatre (6/18-6/26)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You