IN THE TENT OF STARS to Make Kansas City Staged Reading Debut at Music Theatre Heritage
By: Stephi Wild
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kansas City Music Hall (1/26-1/31)
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NJT Presents Tony-winner "God of Carnage" June 11-28
J's Wool Studio Theatre (6/11-6/28)
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Bryson Tiller
Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (10/03-10/03)
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Disney's Frozen
The White Theatre at The J (7/08-7/26)
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Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre (7/27-7/27)
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Guns N’ Roses
Busch Stadium (8/16-8/16)
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Xanadu
Music Theatre Kansas City (7/17-7/19)
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Wicked
Music Hall Kansas City (8/12-8/30)
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Beehive: The 60's Musical
Tent Theatre (7/08-7/18)
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Around the World in 80 Days
Tent Theatre (6/18-6/26)