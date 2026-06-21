Jeremy Jordan To Return To Music Theater Heritage For Two Nights In Concert

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Chief Executive & Artistic Director Tim Scott announced that Broadway star Jeremy Jordan will return to Music Theater Heritage (MTH) for a two-night exclusive concert engagement in the MTH Grand Theater at Crown Center.

Jordan returns to MTH following his previous engagement in 2021, which sold out all three performances well in advance and became one of the organization's most sought-after special events.

Currently starring as Bobby Darin in Broadway's acclaimed new musical Just in Time, Jordan continues to establish himself as one of the leading performers of his generation. In 2025, he earned his second Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical for his critically acclaimed portrayal of the title role in Floyd Collins. He first received Tony and Grammy Award nominations for his breakout performance in Disney's Newsies, and has since originated the title role in The Great Gatsby as well as starred on Broadway in Bonnie & Clyde, Waitress, West Side Story, Waitress, American Son, and Rock of Ages.

On TV, he has starred as a series regular in "Supergirl”, “Smash,” "Hazbin Hotel," and “Tangled.” Films include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, American Son with Kerry Washington, and Spinning Gold. Jeremy's concerts and cabaret shows have won raves and awards worldwide, and he’s the lead singer of the band, Age of Madness.

Jordan's concert will feature Broadway favorites, beloved standards, and personal stories, highlighting the extraordinary voice and magnetic Stage Presence that have made him one of Broadway's most celebrated performers.

Unlike traditional concert venues, MTH's Grand Theater offers audiences an exceptionally intimate experience. With just seven rows of seating, these performances provide a rare opportunity to experience one of Broadway's biggest stars up close in a setting that few artists of Jordan's stature are able to offer.

A limited number of VIP Cabaret Tables (seating for two) will also be available. These premium packages include preferred seating and an exclusive post-show meet-and-greet with Jeremy Jordan.

Performanes will take place on July 16 & 17. Tickets for this event start at $75.

As part of MTH's 25th Anniversary celebration, 2027 Season Subscribers will receive exclusive priority access to purchase tickets before they become available to the general public, immediately following MTH’s 2027 Season Announcement Party on July 1, 2026. Public ticket sales will begin August 1, 2026.

"Jeremy's previous visit remains one of the most unforgettable concert experiences we've ever presented," said Tim Scott, Chief Executive & Artistic Director of Music Theater Heritage. "There are very few opportunities anywhere in the country to experience an artist of Jeremy's caliber in a venue this personal and intimate. It's an evening that simply can't be replicated in a traditional performing arts center."

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

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