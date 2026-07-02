WEST.’S TOMOHIRO KAMIYAMA LAUNCHES SOLO PROJECT WITH 1ST DIGITAL SINGLE “G.O.D.'

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Japanese boy band member Tomohiro Kamiyama of WEST. has released “G.O.D.,” his first solo digital single, now available to download and stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Watch the music video featuring choreography by Kamiyama and Kaita (RHT.)

Listen from Here

https://tomohirokamiyama.lnk.to/G.O.D.Tw

About the Release

On July 1, 2026, Japanese boy band WEST. launched its first-ever solo project with member Tomohiro Kamiyama releasing his debut digital single "G.O.D." to mark his 33rd birthday. Driven by his love for music and his group, this venture aims to explore new creative possibilities.

The self-written, aggressive track showcases Kamiyama’s multi-faceted artistry across vocals, rap, and dance, with choreography co-created alongside Kaita of RHT. Centered on breaking through personal limits, the single reflects his strong determination to grow as an artist and ultimately bring that brilliance back to WEST.

Full Comment from Tomohiro Kamiyama

In today's world, the possibilities for artistic expression are expanding. Creating and sharing my work while also discovering new experiences through entertainment gives me strength and confidence. I launched this project in the hope that it would serve as a way to give back to all the fans who support me every day.

I live to express myself. Singing, dancing, composing, and performing are all deeply important to me because they allow me to share my true, unfiltered self in the most honest way possible. As long as I live, I want to continue challenging myself and exploring new creative opportunities whenever I can.

I would be so happy if this solo project could serve as a gateway for those who haven't yet experienced the music of WEST. yet. The group is both my home and my mothership, and I want to repay my fellow members and all our fans for everything they do and are for us.

Tomohiro Kamiyama Digital Single G.O.D.

Tomohiro Kamiyama

- Member of the boy band WEST. from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT

- Has starred in numerous stage, film, and television productions

- Has contributed as a longtime singer-songwriter to his group's musical catalog

Official Link

- Tomohiro Kamiyama’s instagram

WEST.

- Members : 7 (Daiki Shigeoka, Akito Kiriyama, Junta Nakama, Tomohiro Kamiyama, Ryusei Fujii, Takahiro Hamada and Nozomu Kotaki)

- CD Debut: 2014

- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/s/p/artist/29?lang=en

Official Links

- Youtube: Music videos, performance clips and fun variety videos.

- TikTok

- X (Japanese only)

Additional Solo Accounts

- Akito Kiriyama’s instagram

- Junta Nakama’s instagram

- Ryusei Fujii’s instagram

- Takahiro Hamada's instagram

- Nozomu Kotaki’s instagram

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