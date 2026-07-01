STARTO ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES MULTILINGUAL GLOBAL PORTAL 'STARTO NEWS ARCHIVES'

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STARTO ENTERTAINMENT, Japan's premier entertainment agency, has officially launched "STARTO NEWS ARCHIVES," a completely free subscription-based infotainment portal dedicated to its international fanbase.

The newly established platform will provide curated articles and updates featuring the agency's talent and artist groups, with content available in four languages: English, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Korean.

STARTO NEWS ARCHIVES

https://starto-news.com

The platform will feature a wide range of content, including reviews of new music releases, globally available streaming media, and original docuseries. It will also place a strong emphasis on experiences for overseas residents, such as behind-the-scenes reports from local concerts and live events. Additionally, registered users can follow their favorite artists to customize their personal feed.

All articles will be permanently archived on the official website for anytime access, complemented by a monthly newsletter. Moving forward, the agency plans to expand membership benefits and content offerings based on community engagement and interest.

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