Photos: YOSHIKI Closes Global Citizen Music Event in Tokyo

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On June 18, YOSHIKI delivered a headlining performance at Global Citizen Live: Tokyo, closing the event with a set that blended rock, classical music, anime, and contemporary pop. Held at Tokyo International Forum, the concert marked Global Citizen's first-ever live music event in Japan. Take a look at photos from the performance.

The star-studded set featured a series of surprise collaborations. MIYAVI joined YOSHIKI onstage for a moving performance of "Forever Love," before the pair unveiled their new collaboration "DEAD-END DRIVE." YOSHIKI then welcomed HYDE for a vocal rendition of "Red Swan," the acclaimed Attack on Titan theme.

Beverly joined YOSHIKI for a performance of "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters, while rock vocalist Kiyoharu appeared for X Japan classics "Kurenai" and "Rusty Nail." The set also featured an EDM-infused reimagining of "Art of Life" before concluding with the anthem "Endless Rain."

Since its founding in 2008, Global Citizen has become one of the world's most influential advocacy organizations, producing international events featuring artists such as Beyoncé, Coldplay, BTS, BLACKPINK, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. This year's event also featured performances by &TEAM, AI, and Yuki Chiba, with Chris Peppler serving as MC.

YOSHIKI will next appear as a special guest at the 25th Anniversary celebration of Japan Expo in Paris on July 10 before returning to Los Angeles for YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 16 and 17.

has joined the lineup as a headliner for Global Citizen Live: Tokyo, the upcoming music event from the advocacy organization that seeks to end poverty worldwide. The composer joins previously announced performers &TEAM, Ai, and Yuki Chiba on 18 June 2026 at the Tokyo International Forum. The event will be hosted by Chris Peppler.

YOSHIKI is a composer, classically-trained pianist, rock drummer, and the leader of the rock groups X Japan and The Last Rockstars. Following sold-out performances in Tokyo, YOSHIKI will perform two exclusive classical concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on July 16 and 17.

Photo Credit: YSK ENTERTAINMENT

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