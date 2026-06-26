Video: New Look At BOOP! THE MUSICAL Japan Tour





A new performance video has been released for the Japanese production of BOOP! The Musical, which is currently playing at Tokyo's Tokyu Theatre Orb before continuing its tour to Osaka and Fukuoka. Watch the video.

The tour kicked off at Tokyu Theatre Orb in Tokyo this month, followed by performances at the Umeda Arts Theatre Main Hall in Osaka from July 4-22 and Hakataza Theatre in Fukuoka from July 30-August 16.

BOOP! The Musical features a book by Bob Martin, music by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, and character design by Max Fleischer.

The cast stars Makoto Rei as Betty Boop, alongside Yuya Matsushita and Kenta Mizue (double cast), Emiko Suzuki and Renka Fujimori (double cast), Daisuke Watanabe and Masataka Nakagouchi (double cast), Marie, Ruito Aoyagi, Ken'ya Osumi and Yoshihisa Higashiyama (double cast), Reon Yuzuki, and others.

Based on the iconic cartoon character created by Max Fleischer, BOOP! The Musical follows Betty Boop as she longs for a day away from the black-and-white world of fame. When a magical adventure transports her to present-day New York City, Betty discovers friendship, romance, and the chance to find her own voice while learning that being true to herself is her greatest superpower.

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