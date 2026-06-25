SPYxFAMILY Musical to Stream Globally on KKTIX Live from Toho

🎭 NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TOHO Co., Ltd. is thrilled to announce the global on-demand streaming of the Japanese hit stage production MUSICAL SPY×FAMILY. It premieres on July 6, 2026 and on-demand streaming will be available till July 20, 2026 on KKTIX Live to viewers worldwide (all dates are in Taiwan Standard Time, GMT+8).

This spectacular stage adaptation of Tatsuya Endo's popular manga first premiered successfully in Tokyo in 2023. Due to overwhelming demand, it returned to Tokyo featuring a new cast in 2025 and completed its sold-out national tour to the five major cities across Japan. Here is the exclusive trailer released to celebrate the global digital debut of this must-see stage production.

Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/PmCGsmPdc4o

More information and streaming tickets are now available here at KKTIX Live

GLOBAL STREAMING DETAILS

*All times listed are Taiwan Standard Time, GMT+8

Premiere: Monday, July 6, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

On-Demand: Tuesday, July 7, 2026, 00:00 AM to Monday, July 20, 2026, 11:59 PM

Ticket Sales: Monday, June 15, 2026, 12:00 PM to Monday, July 20, 2026, 8:00 PM

Streaming Regions: Worldwide, excluding Japan

Language: Japanese with English Subtitles

Ticket Price: NTD 1,250 per version

Streaming Platform: KKTIX Live

Two performances at the Misonoza Theater in Nagoya are available for streaming, each with distinct cast as follows:

VERSION 1

5 PM on Monday, December 29, 2025

Loid Forger: Kento Kinouchi

Yor Forger: Sora Kazuki

Anya Forger: Mio Nishiyama

Yuri Briar: Sion Yoshitaka

Fiona Frost: Nonoka Yamaguchi

Franky Franklin: Shogo Suzuki

Henry Henderson: Soma Suzuki

Sylvia Sherwood: Manato Asaka

VERSION 2

12 PM on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 (Final performance)

Loid Forger: Win Morisaki

Yor Forger: Fuka Yuzuki

Anya Forger: Nonoka Murakata

Yuri Briar: Tsubasa Takizawa

Fiona Frost: Nonoka Yamaguchi

Franky Franklin: Shogo Suzuki

Henry Henderson: Soma Suzuki

Sylvia Sherwood: Manato Asaka

The musical is based on the hugely popular manga, SPY×FAMILY by Tatsuya Endo, serialized in SHUEISHA's 'Shonen Jump+'. Featuring the unique premise of a “spy,” a “telepath,” and an “assassin” living together as a makeshift family while each hides their true identity, the series has gained worldwide popularity through its stylish and charming characters, as well as its masterful blend of comedy and suspense.

G2 is the book writer, lyricist, and director, and Shuhei Kamimura is the composer, arranger, orchestrator, and music supervisor for the musical production.

Need more Japan Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...