Theatre Troupe Linked to a New Cluster of COVID-19 Cases in Japan's Saitama Prefecture

38 people aged between 10 and 60 who took part in the theater troupe were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

A theatre troupe in Saitama Prefecture was the cause of a new cluster of COVID-19 cases, CGTN reports.

Japan's Saitama Prefecture announced Saturday that, for the first time, it had 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the same day.

38 people aged between 10 and 60 who took part in the theater troupe were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. As of October 10, 62 people, including actors and staff, were confirmed to be infected so far.

The 62 confirmed cases are all asymptomatic, and are scattered in the cities of Saitama, Tokyo, Kanagawa, and Chiba. The theater troupe's upcoming performance has now been suspended.

Read more on CGTN.

Shows View More Japan Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You