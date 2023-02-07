Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TANNHAUSER is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo

Performances run through 11 February.

Feb. 07, 2023  
TANNHAUSER is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo

TANNHAUSER is now playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo Performances run through 11 February.

Richard Wagner's glorious opera Tannhäuser is based on two medieval legends; the tale of song contest in Wartburg and the myth of German Minnesänger/knight Tannhäuser.
The story focuses on Tannhäuser's torn between sensual and spiritual love. The score is full of memorable moments such as the exhilarating overture, the seductive ballet music in the scene of Venusberg, the pious harmonies of the Pilgrim's Chorus, and the stirring song contest scene. Besides these gorgeous scenes with orchestra and chorus, beautiful arias are absolute highlights.

This Hans-Peter LEHMANN's production, first staged in 2007/2008 season celebrating NNTT's tenth anniversary, is acclaimed for its sophisticated stage sets that effortlessly transitions between dream world at Venusberg and reality at Wartburg Castle.

Alejo PÉREZ, who is currently serving as the Music Director of the Vlaamse Opera, takes his baton at NNTT for the first time after much of success with notable orchestras in Europe and Japan. In the title role, one of the star heldentenors at our ages Stephen GOULD returns to our stage. Alongside of him, the cast includes Sabina CVILAK, who has sung many dramatic roles over the USA and Europe, as Elisabeth, an attractive Lithuanian mezzo-soprano Eglé ŠIDLAUSKAITÉ as Venus, and a versatile British baritone David STOUT as Wolfram.




NEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court Theatre Photo
NEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court Theatre
'New Plays: Japan' was presented at the Royal Court Theatre in London, U.K. from 26 to 28 January 2023.
New National Theatre Presents SWAN LAKE in June Photo
New National Theatre Presents SWAN LAKE in June
The production that opened the 2021/2022 Season to much acclaim now returns to close the season. This production by Sir Peter WRIGHT is a stately work, full of dramatic elements that are very British. This production of Swan Lake combines the traditional charm of classic ballet with a new sense of drama.
TANNHAUSER Comes to New National Theatre, Tokyo Photo
TANNHAUSER Comes to New National Theatre, Tokyo
Richard Wagner's glorious opera Tannhäuser is based on two medieval legends; the tale of song contest in Wartburg and the myth of German Minnesänger/knight Tannhäuser. The story focuses on Tannhäuser's torn between sensual and spiritual love.
YAMATO The Drummers of Japan Will Tour North America Photo
YAMATO The Drummers of Japan Will Tour North America
From February 14 – April 16, 2023, YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan tour North America with their new show entitled, 「火の鳥」 Hinotori – The wings of Phoenix.

More Hot Stories For You


NEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court TheatreNEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court Theatre
February 3, 2023

'New Plays: Japan' was presented at the Royal Court Theatre in London, U.K. from 26 to 28 January 2023.
New National Theatre Presents SWAN LAKE in JuneNew National Theatre Presents SWAN LAKE in June
January 30, 2023

The production that opened the 2021/2022 Season to much acclaim now returns to close the season. This production by Sir Peter WRIGHT is a stately work, full of dramatic elements that are very British. This production of Swan Lake combines the traditional charm of classic ballet with a new sense of drama.
TANNHAUSER Comes to New National Theatre, TokyoTANNHAUSER Comes to New National Theatre, Tokyo
January 17, 2023

Richard Wagner's glorious opera Tannhäuser is based on two medieval legends; the tale of song contest in Wartburg and the myth of German Minnesänger/knight Tannhäuser. The story focuses on Tannhäuser's torn between sensual and spiritual love.
YAMATO The Drummers of Japan Will Tour North AmericaYAMATO The Drummers of Japan Will Tour North America
January 5, 2023

From February 14 – April 16, 2023, YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan tour North America with their new show entitled, 「火の鳥」 Hinotori – The wings of Phoenix.
New National Theatre, Tokyo Presents NEW YEAR BALLETNew National Theatre, Tokyo Presents NEW YEAR BALLET
January 3, 2023

New Year Ballet is being presented by New National Theatre, Tokyo this month. Performances run January 13-15.
share