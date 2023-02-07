TANNHAUSER is now playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo Performances run through 11 February.

Richard Wagner's glorious opera Tannhäuser is based on two medieval legends; the tale of song contest in Wartburg and the myth of German Minnesänger/knight Tannhäuser.

The story focuses on Tannhäuser's torn between sensual and spiritual love. The score is full of memorable moments such as the exhilarating overture, the seductive ballet music in the scene of Venusberg, the pious harmonies of the Pilgrim's Chorus, and the stirring song contest scene. Besides these gorgeous scenes with orchestra and chorus, beautiful arias are absolute highlights.

This Hans-Peter LEHMANN's production, first staged in 2007/2008 season celebrating NNTT's tenth anniversary, is acclaimed for its sophisticated stage sets that effortlessly transitions between dream world at Venusberg and reality at Wartburg Castle.



Alejo PÉREZ, who is currently serving as the Music Director of the Vlaamse Opera, takes his baton at NNTT for the first time after much of success with notable orchestras in Europe and Japan. In the title role, one of the star heldentenors at our ages Stephen GOULD returns to our stage. Alongside of him, the cast includes Sabina CVILAK, who has sung many dramatic roles over the USA and Europe, as Elisabeth, an attractive Lithuanian mezzo-soprano Eglé ŠIDLAUSKAITÉ as Venus, and a versatile British baritone David STOUT as Wolfram.

