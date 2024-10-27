Student Blog: My Life in MP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Today, I'd like to share my experience with MP, which I participated in back in 2022.

MP, formally known as MODEL PRODUCTION (東京学生英語劇連盟), was founded in 1967 by the late Richard A. Via, a Broadway actor, director, and stage manager.

The organization was created with the philosophy of "English through Drama," where university students in Tokyo collaborate to produce performances.

The name MODEL PRODUCTION (MP) reflects the aspiration to set a model for other English-language theater communities.

What makes MP unique is its commitment to using English in every aspect of production, from everyday communication to rehearsals. This kind of environment is quite rare in Japan, and some members, even those who struggled with English, have improved their language skills or been inspired to study abroad by immersing themselves in this community.

I participated as a costume and makeup (Macos) team member, responsible for everything from design and sewing to coordinating outfits and stage makeup. The experience was a whirlwind of challenges: from managing the fast-paced demands of quick costume changes to communicating and coordinating entirely in English—a language I don’t usually use in such high-stakes situations.

The greatest treasure I've gained from my time with MP is the presence of friends who continue to chase their dreams. Whether they’re pursuing goals in Japan, overseas, or in different fields, their determination drives me forward, even when I hit obstacles or feel like giving up as a student. The dreams they carry lift me up and keep me going. Meeting such invaluable companions has truly become the most precious gift MP has given me.

Lastly, I reached out to one of my fellow MP22 members, who is now the producer of MP25, to ask about this year’s theme, and I'd love to share it with you!

If you're a student living in Tokyo or planning to move here (and I bet you love theater), I highly recommend looking into this amazing organization.

Official Model Production 2025 website

"We’re excited to announce MP25, performing in May next year, with the theme "Just Be You." Our group brings together students who are exploring who they are, embodying the limitless potential of youth.

Over the three months, about 100 passionate students will work together to create a musical all in English in Japan. I aspire to foster a community where we can reflect on our identities: “Who am I? What makes me, me?”

Also, during our time in MP, we all would love to create a space where everyone feels free to be themselves—an environment of respect and compassion where everyone feels valued and empowered.

With the collective energy of these young talents, we will do our utmost to create a musical that enriches the lives of all audience!"

Comments