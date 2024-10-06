Student Blog: Back to School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new semester has begun!

Although in Japan, the academic year starts in April, so this is actually the beginning of the second semester, or the autumn term.

This time around, I’m taking a mix of courses, from Japanese criminal law and contract law to art and literature. While my university is famous for its law classes—which are always in high demand—I personally find the general education courses, like literature and art.

Out of all the courses, my favorite has to be the literature class.

This semester, we’re diving into A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. In today’s class, where social media and the internet are part of our everyday lives, it’s not often that we get the chance to really sit down and read a novel, which is exactly why I chose this class.

I’ve read plenty of Japanese novels, but I haven’t read any classics from the UK or the US, so I’m hoping this class will be my gateway into discovering more works from different countries.

Last week, we brainstormed questions like, “What is literature?” and “What is a novel?” It was an eye-opening discussion that made me think more deeply about the genres and history of literature.

In addition, I have just started guiding walking tours for foreign tourists in Tokyo's Hibiya and Ginza areas, which are areas where there are well-known Japanese theaters.

With the Japanese Yen being weak, the number of foreign visitors is at an all-time high, but there’s still a shortage of tour guides, and not many tours offer something truly unique.

So, I thought it’d be fun to create a tour that’s a bit niche but focuses on introducing Japan’s theater scene.

What makes it even more interesting is that Japanese musicals have developed in a completely different way from those in WestEnd or Broadway. While putting together the theater walking tour, I ended up learning so much about the distinct evolution and culture of Japan’s theater, and it’s been a great opportunity to finally put into practice all the things I’ve been absorbing over the years. This made the whole experience even more rewarding!

If any Japanese students reading this are interested, feel free to look into it!

And if any theater lovers are visiting Japan, I highly encourage you to join one of the tours!

