STARTO's timelesz Drops Sophomore Album 'MOMENTUM' Alongside New Single 'Kienai Hanabi' Worldwide

NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Japanese boy band timelesz has released their sophomore studio album MOMENTUM for global streaming and download on major platforms including YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Watch the Official Music Video to lead track "GOOD TOGETHER”

Listen from Here

https://lnk.to/timelesz_MOMENTUM_0831

Watch the Official Music Video to bonus track “Akubi"

About the Release

The album features 17 catchy tracks that blend diverse genres around a classic J-pop core, marking the group's second release under their eight-member lineup. Built upon their shared experiences over the past year, "MOMENTUM" embodies each member's determination to drive forward with greater strength while honoring every moment of their journey.

Alongside "Believers," the theme song for member Yoshitaka Hara's starring drama "Yokohama Neighbors Season 2" (co-starring Naniwa Danshi's Ryusei Onishi), the release features the group's first unit tracks, formed during the overseas and creative assignments in their Netflix docuseries sequel "timelesz project -REAL-."

Full Track List

GOOD TOGETHER

Super woman

Believers

Love Letter

Ocean View

Steal The Show

Mighty Beast

Yawanarisei

No Doubt!

Funny or Fake

Recipe

Kiminokasa

Yonpunkandakejikanwokudasai

No Map Just Vibes (So Matsushima, Masaki Hashimoto, Shuto Inomata)

We're on the Top (Shori Sato, Yoshitaka Hara, Taiki Shinozuka)

half & half (Fuma Kikuchi, Takuto Teranishi)

Akubi

Additional Single Release

Along with the album release, timelesz's latest single "Kienai Hanabi" (Meaning: "Timeless Fireworks") has also arrived on global streaming platforms. Serving as the theme song for member Shori Sato's first lead voice-acting role in the animated feature film "Kimi to Hanabi to Yakusoku to", the track features a bittersweet melody and lyrics that capture the fleeting yet enduring nature of unforgettable memories.

Listen "Kienai Hanabi" from Here

https://lnk.to/timelesz_TimelessFireworks_0729

Watch the Official Music Video for "Kienai Hanabi"

timelesz

Shori Sato

Fuma Kikuchi

So Matsushima

Takuto Teranishi

Yohsitaka Hara

Masaki Hashimoto

Shuto Inomata

Taiki Shinozuka

- Members : 8 (Shori Sato, Fuma Kikuchi, So Matsushima, Takuto Teranishi, Yoshitaka Hara, Masaki Hashimoto, Shuto Inomata and Taiki Shinozuka)

- CD Debut:2011

- Reincarnated: 2025 under their new name following a months-long Netflix Original audition process

- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/timelesz/?lang=en

Official Links

- Youtube: Music, performance clips and more videos.

- Instagram

- TikTok

- X (Japanese only)

Additional Solo Accounts

- Shori Sato's instagram

- Fuma Kikuchi's instagram

- So Matsushima's instagram

- Takuto Teranishi's instagram

- Yoshitaka Hara's instagram

- Masaki Hashimoto's instagram

- Shuto Inomata's instagram

- Taiki Shinozuka's instagram

More Article About timelesz

- Netflix Original Docuseries ‘Timelesz Project -Real-’ Premieres Worldwide

- timelesz’ first album under the new lineup, “FAM,” is now available worldwide

- STARTO ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES MULTILINGUAL GLOBAL PORTAL 'STARTO NEWS ARCHIVES'

- FEATURE : WE ARE! LET'S GET THE PARTY STARTO!! - 74 IDOLS GATHERED in Kyocera Dome Osaka

Need more Japan Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...