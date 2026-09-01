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STARTO's timelesz Drops Sophomore Album 'MOMENTUM' Alongside New Single 'Kienai Hanabi' Worldwide

The 8-Member Group Expands Its Horizons with a Diverse 17-Track Album and Simultaneous Single Release

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STARTO's timelesz Drops Sophomore Album 'MOMENTUM' Alongside New Single 'Kienai Hanabi' Worldwide

Japanese boy band timelesz has released their sophomore studio album MOMENTUM for global streaming and download on major platforms including YouTube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Watch the Official Music Video to lead track "GOOD TOGETHER”

Listen from Here
https://lnk.to/timelesz_MOMENTUM_0831

Watch the Official Music Video to bonus track “Akubi"

About the Release

The album features 17 catchy tracks that blend diverse genres around a classic J-pop core, marking the group's second release under their eight-member lineup. Built upon their shared experiences over the past year, "MOMENTUM" embodies each member's determination to drive forward with greater strength while honoring every moment of their journey.

Alongside "Believers," the theme song for member Yoshitaka Hara's starring drama "Yokohama Neighbors Season 2" (co-starring Naniwa Danshi's Ryusei Onishi), the release features the group's first unit tracks, formed during the overseas and creative assignments in their Netflix docuseries sequel "timelesz project -REAL-."

STARTO's timelesz Drops Sophomore Album 'MOMENTUM' Alongside New Single 'Kienai Hanabi' Worldwide Image

Full Track List

GOOD TOGETHER
Super woman
Believers
Love Letter
Ocean View
Steal The Show
Mighty Beast
Yawanarisei
No Doubt!
Funny or Fake
Recipe
Kiminokasa
Yonpunkandakejikanwokudasai
No Map Just Vibes (So Matsushima, Masaki Hashimoto, Shuto Inomata)
We're on the Top (Shori Sato, Yoshitaka Hara, Taiki Shinozuka)
half & half (Fuma Kikuchi, Takuto Teranishi)
Akubi 

Additional Single Release

Along with the album release, timelesz's latest single "Kienai Hanabi" (Meaning: "Timeless Fireworks") has also arrived on global streaming platforms. Serving as the theme song for member Shori Sato's first lead voice-acting role in the animated feature film "Kimi to Hanabi to Yakusoku to", the track features a bittersweet melody and lyrics that capture the fleeting yet enduring nature of unforgettable memories.

Listen "Kienai Hanabi" from Here

https://lnk.to/timelesz_TimelessFireworks_0729

Watch the Official Music Video for "Kienai Hanabi"

timelesz

STARTO's timelesz Drops Sophomore Album 'MOMENTUM' Alongside New Single 'Kienai Hanabi' Worldwide Image
Shori Sato
STARTO's timelesz Drops Sophomore Album 'MOMENTUM' Alongside New Single 'Kienai Hanabi' Worldwide Image
Fuma Kikuchi
STARTO's timelesz Drops Sophomore Album 'MOMENTUM' Alongside New Single 'Kienai Hanabi' Worldwide Image
So Matsushima
STARTO's timelesz Drops Sophomore Album 'MOMENTUM' Alongside New Single 'Kienai Hanabi' Worldwide Image
Takuto Teranishi
STARTO's timelesz Drops Sophomore Album 'MOMENTUM' Alongside New Single 'Kienai Hanabi' Worldwide Image
Yohsitaka Hara
STARTO's timelesz Drops Sophomore Album 'MOMENTUM' Alongside New Single 'Kienai Hanabi' Worldwide Image
Masaki Hashimoto
STARTO's timelesz Drops Sophomore Album 'MOMENTUM' Alongside New Single 'Kienai Hanabi' Worldwide Image
Shuto Inomata
STARTO's timelesz Drops Sophomore Album 'MOMENTUM' Alongside New Single 'Kienai Hanabi' Worldwide Image
Taiki Shinozuka

- Members : 8 (Shori Sato, Fuma Kikuchi, So Matsushima, Takuto Teranishi, Yoshitaka Hara, Masaki Hashimoto, Shuto Inomata and Taiki Shinozuka)
- CD Debut:2011
- Reincarnated: 2025 under their new name following a months-long Netflix Original audition process
- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/timelesz/?lang=en

Official Links

Youtube: Music, performance clips and more videos.
Instagram
TikTok
X (Japanese only)

Additional Solo Accounts

Shori Sato's instagram
Fuma Kikuchi's instagram
So Matsushima's instagram
Takuto Teranishi's instagram
Yoshitaka Hara's instagram
Masaki Hashimoto's instagram
Shuto Inomata's instagram
Taiki Shinozuka's instagram　 

More Article About timelesz

- Netflix Original Docuseries ‘Timelesz Project -Real-’ Premieres Worldwide
timelesz’ first album under the new lineup, “FAM,” is now available worldwide
- STARTO ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES MULTILINGUAL GLOBAL PORTAL 'STARTO NEWS ARCHIVES'
FEATURE : WE ARE! LET'S GET THE PARTY STARTO!! - 74 IDOLS GATHERED in Kyocera Dome Osaka

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