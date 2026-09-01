MJ THE MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL to Launch Asian Tour at Tokyu Theatre Orb

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Four-time Tony Award-winning MJ THE Michael Jackson MUSICAL will launch its International Asian Tour in January 2027, beginning at Tokyu Theatre Orb in Tokyo. The Tokyo season will be presented by Kinoshita Group with John Gore Organization and Kumiko Yoshii.

The Tokyo premiere will launch MJ's International Asian Tour, marking a major new chapter in the production's global journey. More than 8 million audience members worldwide have already experienced acclaimed productions on Broadway, in London's West End, Hamburg and across the U.S. National Tour, as well as sold-out seasons throughout Australia. The International Asian Tour will bring together a world-class company of performers, musicians, creatives and crew drawn from across the global MJ family, reflecting the breadth and scale of the production's international success.

The arrival of MJ in Tokyo builds on Michael Jackson's long-standing connection with Japan. Set against the backdrop of the Dangerous World Tour, the musical arrives more than three decades after Jackson's historic eight-concert run at Tokyo Dome, bringing the story behind one of the defining periods of his career back to Japanese audiences. The enduring appeal of his music and artistry continues to resonate across generations, most recently reflected in the success of the record-breaking biopic Michael, which has introduced his story to a new wave of audiences across Japan.

Featuring more than 25 of Michael Jackson's greatest hits, including Beat It, Smooth Criminal, Man in the Mirror and Thriller, MJ has captured the hearts and imaginations of packed houses around the world. The production has been praised for its innovative storytelling, high-octane performances and celebration of one of the most influential entertainers of all time.

Director and Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon OBE said: “Japan has given me thirty years of extraordinary experiences creating and performing in the ballet and musical theatre, so returning to the Orb — where we brought An American in Paris, feels like coming home. MJ is a different kind of electricity, and I can't wait for Japanese audiences to feel it. Full velocity from this incredible cast. See you in January.”

About MJ

Set in 1992, MJ offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Michael Jackson's iconic Dangerous World Tour. The production goes far beyond the signature moves and global hits, inviting audiences in to share in the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status, brought to life through the lens of an MTV journalist granted rare rehearsal-room access. From the mind of two-time Pulitzer Prize winning Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat), MJ explores intimate moments from the complex history of Jackson's life as he attempts to align the Dangerous World Tour to his creative genius.

Enjoyed by more than 8 million audience members worldwide, MJ has earned acclaim for its groundbreaking choreography and theatrical innovation. The production won four Tony Awards, including Best Choreography for creator and director Christopher Wheeldon OBE, and has continued to be recognised internationally, with Wheeldon also receiving the Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreography in London's West End. Widely regarded as one of the defining creative achievements of contemporary musical theatre, the production has captivated audiences across Broadway, the West End, Hamburg, the United States and Australia.

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