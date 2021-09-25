New National Theatre Tokyo's Opera CARMEN Will Be on Opera Vision Next Month

New National Theatre, Tokyo's Carmen which was staged on 8 July 2021 will be streamed on OperaVision from 18 October, 10:00 CET / 17:00 JST.



The stream will be availble to watch until 18 January 2022 with English, French and Japanese subtitles. It is free to watch online with no registration required.



This is the first time a NNTT's opera is shown on OperaVision - a world-leading degital platform for the streamings of Opera and Ballet performances. We look forward to presenting our opera performance to the theatre lovers across the globe!



Viewing Period: 18 October 2021 - 18 January 2022

To learn more about the production, please read the director's production note from here.



Duration: 2 hours 45 mins.

Sung in French with English, French and Japanese surtitles



Recorded on 8 July 2021

Performed at Opera Palace, New National Theatre, Tokyo

Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/news/opera/carmen-operavision-Oct2021.html.