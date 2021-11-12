Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IROASERU is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo

pixeltracker

Performances run through 28 November.

Nov. 12, 2021  
IROASERU is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo

Upon her appointment to the role of Artistic Director of Drama, OGAWA Eriko committed herself to pushing the boundaries of experimentation and pioneering innovation. Our full audition programme forms part of this, with all players selected by audition. The fourth work in this programme is "Iroaseru", written by KURAMOCHI Yutaka in October 2011, commissioned by the NNTT. With KURAMOCHI also taking up the role as the director, audition recruitment began in October 2020, and 10 cast members were selected after a three-week-long audition which began late November.

This production questions the nature of day-to-day interactions and conversations in modern society with the increasing development and use of verbal-only communication tools, and where networking and COVID-19 have made face-to-face meetings no longer necessary.

Performances run through 28 November. Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/drama/iroaseru-2021.html.


Related Articles View More Japan Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: First Look at the National Tour of OKLAHOMA!
  • 34th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS Now Accepting Submissions
  • Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch Bring Broadway Holiday Fun to Emelin Theatre
  • A PETER WHITE CHRISTMAS Will Be Performed at Madison Theatre At Molloy College