IROASERU is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo

Upon her appointment to the role of Artistic Director of Drama, OGAWA Eriko committed herself to pushing the boundaries of experimentation and pioneering innovation. Our full audition programme forms part of this, with all players selected by audition. The fourth work in this programme is "Iroaseru", written by KURAMOCHI Yutaka in October 2011, commissioned by the NNTT. With KURAMOCHI also taking up the role as the director, audition recruitment began in October 2020, and 10 cast members were selected after a three-week-long audition which began late November.

This production questions the nature of day-to-day interactions and conversations in modern society with the increasing development and use of verbal-only communication tools, and where networking and COVID-19 have made face-to-face meetings no longer necessary.

Performances run through 28 November. Learn more at https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/productions/drama/iroaseru-2021.html.