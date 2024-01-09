Hit Indian Film ROUDRAM RANAM RUDHIRAM Will Become A Stage Musical in Japan

The production will have dates in both Hyogo and Tokyo.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Hit Indian Film ROUDRAM RANAM RUDHIRAM Will Become A Stage Musical in Japan The hit film ROUDRAM RANAM RUDHIRAM will become a stage musical in Japan. The production will serve as the debut of director Shuko Sashida in the Takarazuka Grand Theater. The production will have dates in both Hyogo and Tokyo.

The cast includes Makoto Rei (Komaram Bheem), Hitomi Maisora (Jennifer "Jenny"), Chisei Akatsuki (A. Rama Raju), Chigusa Miki (Bhajju / SINGERRR), Natsu Shirotae (Neha), Makoto Oki (Om), Reo Kizaki (Scott), Yu Hiroka (Venkateswarlu), Rira Murasaki (Loki), Ryo Asamizu (Venkata), Ema Amahana (Peddayya), Saki Miono (Stephanie), Ryo Yunagi (FIRRRE), Homare Amaki (James), Honoka Kozakura (Catherine), Asa Seharu (Kamal), Miki Nanase (Yukta), Hana Nijo (Poppy), Kaoru Kisa (WATERRR), Shin Kiwami (Jake), Erise Ko (Henry), Sario Aomi (Edward), Rin Sayaka (Avadhani), Maki Yuhi (Oliver), Hina Ayazono (Lily), Kanon Amato (Jangu), Takeru Soa (Rudra), Yuna Miyako (SINGERRR), Toa Homa (Robert), Yuri Mizuno (WATERRR), Hanaka Ruri (Malli), Yuzuha Hiroki (Charlie), Towa Aone (Arjun), Kai Mitsurugi (Carter), Chizuru Uta (Sita), Rurina Oka (FIRRRE), Kazuto Kisho (Lacchu), and Hayate Taiki (Ryan).

The story is set in 1920 in India, a colony of the British Empire, where the local people are given discriminatory treatment by the whites. Komaram Bheem, the guardian of the Gond tribe and a dauntless hero, rises to rescue a young tribal girl, Malli, who has been unjustly abducted by Scott, the Viceroy of India. Amidst the outpouring of grief and surging anger among the people, Bheem vows to fulfill his mission, no matter what fate awaits him.

Shortly afterwards, the office of Viceroy of India receives information that the Gond tribe’s guardian has gone underground in Delhi to retrieve the girl. In response to the Viceroy’s wife’s words promising promotion to special investigator to whoever captures the tribe’s guardian, a police officer asks her if it matters whether the man is dead or alive. This officer is Rama Raju who, despite being a man of Indian origin, ruthlessly executes his duties as a member of the British police. Rama is determined to capture the anti-British element whose identity remains unknown.

Having arrived in Delhi, Bheem hides in a repair store run by a good-hearted master and looks for an opportunity to rescue Malli. Witnessing Scott’s niece Jenny defending an Indian, Bheem is attracted to her beauty and then wonders if he might be able to infiltrate Scott’s residence if he gets close to her.

One day, Bheem comes across a child on the riverbank, surrounded by flames. As he bravely jumps into the fire, ignoring the danger to himself, Bheem meets Rama who is also trying to save the child. They unite to save the child from the fire. After this fateful encounter, Bheem and Rama develop a close bond of friendship, unaware of each other’s identities and intentions...

Rama eventually senses Bheem’s interest in Jenny and creates an opportunity for them to get closer. Bheem and Jenny spend an enjoyable time together, strolling around the market. The more he knows her unpretentious personality, the more he likes her. Jenny is also happy to meet Bheem and invites him to a party to be held at her residence. Without knowing about what is on Bheem’s mind, Jenny tells him that a girl named Malli is staying there. Bheem quickly takes off the bangle he is wearing, which has their traditional tribal design, and asks Jenny to give it to the girl. Bheem is excited to finally have a clue to get Malli back.

During the party at Scott’s residence, Bheem finds out where Malli is being held in captivity. He and his company, including Peddayya, sneak into the residence to carry out the plan to reclaim the girl, while Scott is away. But their plan is apparently leaked, and they find themselves surrounded by many police officers. Then Rama appears wearing the uniform of a British policeman. Bheem is shocked to learn the true identity of his friend, with whom he has deepened the brotherly bond. In fact, however, Rama has a cause that he must accomplish, even if he is condemned as a traitor to his homeland...

These men fight for their lives to have the right to live freely and to protect their dignity as human beings. Where is fate leading them? Is it towards friendship, duty, or perhaps love?



