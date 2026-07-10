Ae! group's Yoshinori Masakado to Star in New Short Drama 'Chat Boy'

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Yoshinori Masakado of the popular J-Pop group Ae! group is set to star in "Chat Boy," the newest installment in STARTO ENTERTAINMENT's vertical short drama series "S DRAMA." The series will also feature fellow STARTO ENTERTAINMENT artist Noel Kawashima of Travis Japan. "Chat Boy" is scheduled for a worldwide release on YouTube beginning August 1, 2026.

S DRAMA Official Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@esu_dora

The Story of "Chat Boy"

The story follows Utsumi (Yoshinori Masakado), a manga editor harboring a secret. While appearing witty and confident on the surface, he is deeply dependent on the validation gained from AI chat tools. Following a comprehensive government ban on the technology, Utsumi accepts a proposition from a mysterious company dealing in "Humanoid AI" designed to bypass the new regulations. The narrative sets into motion when one of the AI models happens to look identical to his high school classmate, Fujino (Noel Kawashima). While it initially seems to be a perfect blend of human and AI companionship, the question remains: can the two of them ever become true friends?

Yoshinori Masakado

- Member of the J-Pop boy band Ae! group from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT

- Stars regularly across Japanese film, television, and live theatre, including the hit romantic drama "Musashino Rondo"

- Portrayed Viola in an original Japanese stage production of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night"

Official Link

- Yoshinori Masakado’s instagram

Noel Kawashima

- Member of the J-Pop boy band Travis Japan from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT

- Commands the spotlight as a published author alongside his musical and international touring career

- Has starred in critically-acclaimed theatre productions such as "A Better Tomorrow" and the Japanese megahit "Endless SHOCK"

Official Link

- Noel Kawashima YouTube

Ae! group

- Members : 4 (Yoshinori Masakado, Seiya Suezawa, Ken Kojima and Masaya Sano)

- CD Debut: 2025

- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/s/p/artist/157?lang=en

Official Links

- Youtube: Music videos, performance clips and fun variety videos.

- Instagram

- TikTok

- X (Japanese only)

More Articles About Ae! group

- Ae! group Drops New Single 'DEKOBOKO LIFE' and Pre-Debut Anthem 'PRIDE' Globally

- Ae! group Launches Complete Digital Catalog and New Single 'DEKOBOKO LIFE' Globally

- Review: THANK YOU OSAKA SHOCHIKUZA THEATRE!

Travis Japan

- Members : 7 (Kaito 'Chaka' Miyachika, Kaito 'Umi' Nakamura, Ryuya 'Shime' Shimekake, Noel Kawashima, Shizuya 'Shizu' Yoshizawa, Genta 'G' Matsuda, and Kaito 'Machu' Matsukura)

- CD Debut: 2022

- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/travisjapan/?lang=en

Official Links

- Youtube: Music videos, performance clips and fun variety videos.

- Instagram

- TikTok

- X (Japanese only)

More Articles About Travis Japan

- Travis Japan Explores Mature New Sound With Latest Single “KAGE NIMO HINATA NIMO,” Now Available World

- Travis Japan Shares New Album “’s travelers” Across Global Streaming Platforms

- STARTO ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES MULTILINGUAL GLOBAL PORTAL 'STARTO NEWS ARCHIVES'

- STARTO ENTERTAINMENT RINGS IN 2026 WITH 'COUNTDOWN CONCERT' GLOBAL STREAMING ON NETFLIX

- FEATURE : WE ARE! LET'S GET THE PARTY STARTO!! - 74 IDOLS GATHERED in Kyocera Dome Osaka