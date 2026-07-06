Video: YOASOBI Unveil OVERWATCH-Themed 'Orion' Music Video

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J-pop duo YOASOBI has unveiled the official video for the new song, “Orion.” Additionally, it is confirmed that the “Orion” English version will be released this Friday, July 10.

“Orion” is a newly written track inspired by The Fall of a Sparrow, a short novel set in Tokyo—the new stage of Overwatch—and is featured on the duo’s new album, THE BOOK for,, which is out now. The song portrays the three characters, Genji, Hanzo and Kiriko, as they trace their memories and confront their inner thoughts.

The final installment of their beloved THE BOOK series that has carried on since the group’s formation. The title is a play on "4" and "for," and aims to convey the heartfelt message “for everyone who receives our music." The comma (,) added to the very end of the title is a symbol that YOASOBI’s story is far from over and will continue to unfold into the future.

The album’s special Overwatch Edition is also available now. There is a U.S.-exclusive vinyl edition featuring special, limited-edition jacket artwork in collaboration with Overwatch. Additionally, beginning June 30, players of the game will be able to channel YOASOBI in-game with cosmetics and rewards.

YOASOBI is heading back to North America this summer for their much-anticipated Never Ending Stories headline tour. They’ll be performing at massive venues including the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, TD Garden in Boston, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and more, with festival performances at Lollapalooza in Chicago and their first-ever show at OSHEAGA in Montreal. Tickets are available HERE

YOASOBI has performed at Coachella and Lollapalooza, as well as headlining New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The duo has also played in London at OVO Arena Wembley, in addition to taking the stage at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

YOASOBI is comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura. Their first song, “Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),” was released in November 2019, reaching #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries. It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023 the total plays surpassed 900 million streams, marking a first in Japan.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI are record-breaking international superstars in the making. Their first song, “Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),” was released in November 2019, immediately attracting attention by reaching #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries. It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023 the total plays surpassed 900 million streams, marking a first in Japan.

Their global smash hit song “Idol” was named the #1 Song of the Year in 2023 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard GlobalExcl. U.S. chart.

﻿TOUR DATES

July 31—Montreal, QC—OSHEAGA*

August 2—Chicago, IL—Lollapalooza*

August 4—Boston, MA—TD Garden

August 6 —Brooklyn, NY—Barclays Center

August 8—Hamilton, ON—TD Coliseum

August 12—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

August 14—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena

August 16—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl

*Festival Date

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