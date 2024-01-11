Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Jacksonville!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jocelyn Geronimo - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Loren Smyth - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Christian St John - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Andrea McCook - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre
Best Ensemble
HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Daniel Doak - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jeff Dodd - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre
Best Musical
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
BLACK PEARL SINGS! - Star Center Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Tradina Thomas - BLACK PEARL SINGS! - Star Center Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Sherrie Provence - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre
Best Play
ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rob O'Leary - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bradley Cooper - THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashton Couper - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Brandon Hall - KING LIZ - Star Center Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
PUFFS - Theatre Jacksonville
Favorite Local Theatre
Limelight Theatre
