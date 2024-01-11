Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jocelyn Geronimo - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Loren Smyth - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Christian St John - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Andrea McCook - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre

Best Ensemble

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniel Doak - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jeff Dodd - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre

Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

BLACK PEARL SINGS! - Star Center Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Tradina Thomas - BLACK PEARL SINGS! - Star Center Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Sherrie Provence - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre

Best Play

ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rob O'Leary - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bradley Cooper - THE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ashton Couper - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brandon Hall - KING LIZ - Star Center Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

PUFFS - Theatre Jacksonville

Favorite Local Theatre

Limelight Theatre