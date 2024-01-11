Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Jacksonville!

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Jacksonville Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jocelyn Geronimo - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Loren Smyth - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Christian St John - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Andrea McCook - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre

Best Ensemble
HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Limelight Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Daniel Doak - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jeff Dodd - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre

Best Musical
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Star Center Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
BLACK PEARL SINGS! - Star Center Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Tradina Thomas - BLACK PEARL SINGS! - Star Center Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Sherrie Provence - ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre

Best Play
ALL MY SONS - Limelight Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rob O'Leary - BIG FISH - Limelight Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bradley CooperTHE DIVINERS - Limelight Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashton Couper - THE MUSIC MAN - Limelight Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Brandon Hall - KING LIZ - Star Center Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
PUFFS - Theatre Jacksonville

Favorite Local Theatre
Limelight Theatre



