Theatre Jacksonville to Host Virtual Summer Camp

Theatre Jacksonville's summer camp, Creative Connectivity for Kids, is going virtual for summer 2020.

The goal of the summer camp, which is typically in-person, is to focus on "broadening the understanding of theatre by exploring processes that we often do not see once the curtain goes up."

According to the theatre, in place of their traditional summer camp, they have developed "a unique summer experience called Creative Connectivity for Kids that allows students to explore various aspects of theatre and entertainment through virtual learning. With a goal of broadening our own tools as an institution, we have partnered with Magic Box Productions of New York to create a virtual summer camp that brings entertainment and technology together."

Learn more about the camp and register for their next session HERE.

