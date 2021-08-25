The Kingston Trio to Take the Stage at Jacksonville's Wilson Center for the Arts

The Kingston Trio will make a stop at Jacksonville's Wilson Center for the Arts located at Florida State College at Jacksonville's South Campus, 11901 Beach Boulevard for two shows on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale August 27th at 10:00 a.m.

In 1957 The Kingston Trio emerged from San Francisco's North Beach club scene to take the country by storm, bringing the rich tradition of American folk music into the mainstream for the first time. During the late 50s & early 60s, the Trio enjoyed unprecedented record sales and worldwide fame, while influencing the musical tastes of a generation.

Cited as an influence by recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles to comedian and banjo player Steve Martin to contemporary artists such as the multi-Grammy nominated Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers, The Kingston Trio occupies a unique, preeminent position in American musical history.

Through changing times, the Trio has played on, remaining popular for a simple reason... great songs that sound as good today as the first time you heard them. And fifty-eight years after Tom Dooley shot to the top of the charts, the Trio is still on the road thirty weeks a year, bringing back all the great memories and making new ones.



All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich, have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group: Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Don Marovich, who has performed with the Trio and who plays the guitar, banjo and mandolin. Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio's performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture - and the top of the music charts.

The Kingston Trio have created a special tribute in their upcoming concerts to Arlo Guthrie, who announced that he will no longer be touring, so the TRIO are performing one of his most famous songs 'City of New Orleans' as a tribute to Arlo's enduring musical legacy.

Tickets will go on sale August 27th at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.