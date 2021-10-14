The Alhambra Theatre & Dining Announces 2022 Season

The Alhambra Theatre & Dining announced today its schedule for the 2022 season. The Broadway classic, Guys and Dolls will open on January 13, marking the Alhambra's 53rd season and continuing its run as the longest running dinner theater in the United States. Guys and Dolls will run through February 13, with the rest of the season setting up as follows:

The Play That Goes Wrong (Feb 17 - Mar 13)

Rock of Ages (March 24 - May 1)

42nd Street (May 12 - June 12)

The Wizard of Oz (June 16 - July 31)

Grumpy Old Men (August 11 - Sept 18)

Ghost the Musical (Sept 29 - Nov 6)

White Christmas (Nov 17 - Dec24)

Four of those shows have never been mounted at the Alhambra including The Play That Goes Wrong, Rock of Ages, Grumpy Old Men and Ghost the Musical. Said Alhambra Managing Partner Craig Smith, "We're feeling triumphant going into 2022 and are eager to use theme our season, Now on with the Shows." He continued, "The past two seasons have been a challenge to say the least and we made it through. So why not celebrate while we can? These shows are all upbeat, fun and interesting and we cannot wait to kick off the year!"

Despite being open at only 50% capacity for most of 2021, the Alhambra had plenty to celebrate. The venerable theater received the Helen Lane Award from the Cultural Council of Great Jacksonville for it's contribution to the arts. The Alhambra was lauded for staying open to employ its 72 staffers and, as Smith put it, "To continue providing the respite from our collective daily grind, because that's what art is meant to do."

In addition to the accolades from the Cultural Council, the Alhambra received awards as the best live theater in the Jacksonville Magazine a Best of Jacksonville poll and the Bold City Best nod from the Florida Times Union. Executive Chef DeJuan Roy also received the award for Best Chef of the Bold City.

The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchases online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.