Richard Thomas to Star in MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! in Jacksonville

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The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway will present Emmy-Award Winning Actor Richard Thomas staring in a new production of Mark Twain Tonight!, coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, March 25, 2027 at 7:30 pm.

Most recently seen on Broadway in Our Town and The Balusters (2026 Tony Award nomination), on tour as 'Atticus Finch' in To Kill a Mockingbird, on Netflix's Ozark, and recently named as a 2025 Theater Hall of Fame Inductee, Richard Thomas is beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton.

The creative team for Mark Twain Tonight! includes Michael Wilson, Creative Consultant; Brian Prather, Scenic Designer; Sam Fleming, Costume Designer; Anthony Pearson, Lighting Designer; Shannon Slaton, Sound Designer; Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates, Hair & Wig Design. The production team includes Brian L'Ecuyer, Production Supervisor, and Ryan Parliament, Company Manager. Hannah Rosenthal is Executive Producer.

Tickets are available at FSCJArtistSeries.org or by phone at 904-632-5000 during box office hours. Richard Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform the play, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing, reserve your group tickets today and place reservation requests at this time by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

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