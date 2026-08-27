Patti LaBelle, THE COLOR PURPLE and More Set for Miramar Cultural Center

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Miramar Cultural Center has announced its 2026-27 season lineup, featuring music, dance, theater, soul, R&B, funk, praise and worship programming from September 2026 through May 2027.

The season will begin with a free Season Listening Party and Happy Hour on September 29 from 6-8 p.m., giving audiences a preview of upcoming programming.

See the current schedule below.

Season Listening Party and Happy Hour

September 29, 2026 from 6-8 p.m.

The free event will introduce audiences to the Miramar Cultural Center's upcoming season. RSVP is required.

Celia Vive!

October 10, 2026 at 8 p.m.

The season continues with Celia Vive! on October 10.

Allen Stone and Teedra Moses

October 24, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Soul and R&B artists Allen Stone and Teedra Moses will share the bill for an October concert.

National Dance Theatre of Jamaica: RISE

October 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

The National Dance Theatre of Jamaica will bring RISE to Miramar Cultural Center.

Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown

November 20, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Gospel artists Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown will perform in November.

December 18, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Patti LaBelle will take the stage at Miramar Cultural Center for a December concert.

The Ashe Company

February 13, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

The Ashe Company will perform as part of the center's 2027 programming.

You've Got a Friend

March 6, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

You've Got a Friend will be presented in March.

The Color Purple

March 19 at 7:30 p.m., March 20 at 2 p.m. and March 21 at 5 p.m.

The Color Purple will play three performances at Miramar Cultural Center in March 2027.

Tabou Combo

May 15, 2027 at 8 p.m.

Tabou Combo will close out the announced season lineup in May.

Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. Tickets for all announced performances are now on sale.

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