Patti LaBelle, THE COLOR PURPLE and More Set for Miramar Cultural Center
The Florida venue's schedule also includes Jekalyn Carr, Anthony Brown, Tabou Combo and the National Dance Theatre of Jamaica.
Miramar Cultural Center has announced its 2026-27 season lineup, featuring music, dance, theater, soul, R&B, funk, praise and worship programming from September 2026 through May 2027.
The season will begin with a free Season Listening Party and Happy Hour on September 29 from 6-8 p.m., giving audiences a preview of upcoming programming.
See the current schedule below.
Season Listening Party and Happy Hour
September 29, 2026 from 6-8 p.m.
The free event will introduce audiences to the Miramar Cultural Center's upcoming season. RSVP is required.
Celia Vive!
October 10, 2026 at 8 p.m.
The season continues with Celia Vive! on October 10.
Allen Stone and Teedra Moses
October 24, 2026 at 8 p.m.
Soul and R&B artists Allen Stone and Teedra Moses will share the bill for an October concert.
National Dance Theatre of Jamaica: RISE
October 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
The National Dance Theatre of Jamaica will bring RISE to Miramar Cultural Center.
Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown
November 20, 2026 at 8 p.m.
Gospel artists Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown will perform in November.
Patti LaBelle
December 18, 2026 at 8 p.m.
Patti LaBelle will take the stage at Miramar Cultural Center for a December concert.
The Ashe Company
February 13, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
The Ashe Company will perform as part of the center's 2027 programming.
You've Got a Friend
March 6, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
You've Got a Friend will be presented in March.
The Color Purple
March 19 at 7:30 p.m., March 20 at 2 p.m. and March 21 at 5 p.m.
The Color Purple will play three performances at Miramar Cultural Center in March 2027.
Tabou Combo
May 15, 2027 at 8 p.m.
Tabou Combo will close out the announced season lineup in May.
Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. Tickets for all announced performances are now on sale.
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Barry Manilow
Amerant Bank Arena (1/15-1/15)
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The Great American Trailer Park Musical
Catalyst Theatre (8/28-8/30)
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Side Show
The Gordon (11/03-11/08)
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Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Florida Theatre (10/21-10/21) VIDEOS
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2026 Bosland Young Artist Vocal Competition
Amelia Chapel (9/26-9/26)
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Turnpike Troubadours, Muscadine Bloodline & Drayton Farley
BayCare Sound (10/25-10/25)
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C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (11/15-11/15)
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Saturday Night Fever
Alhambra Theatre & Dining (8/20-9/27)
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Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Florida Theatre (11/10-11/10)
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Something's Brewing: Coffee Cantata & Rita
Celebration Hall at St. Anastasia (9/10-9/12)