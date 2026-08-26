Photos: THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL at Catalyst Theatre

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Catalyst Theatre is launching its inaugural production: The Great American Trailer Park Musical, running August 21-30 at The Waterworks in St. Augustine. And this is only the beginning - Catalyst has a nothing-short-of six-show inaugural season in the works, with more details coming soon.

The company's first production will take the stage at The Waterworks, a beautifully restored 1898 building that once served as St. Augustine's first water pumping station. The building has spent the last decade being reimagined as a home for the arts - a fitting stage for a new theatre company built on the idea that the old can give rise to the new.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical, with book by Betsy Kelso and music and lyrics by David Nehls, brings high-energy comedy, heart, and a scrappy cast of unforgettable characters to the stage. The production is directed by Sherrie Provence, with music direction by Keith Teepen and choreography by Jonathan Chapman. Performances run August 21-30 at The Waterworks, located at 184 San Marco Avenue in St. Augustine.

Opening night on August 21st will double as the official launch celebration for Catalyst Theatre. Tickets for opening night include access to the launch party.



The cast of The Great American Trailer Park Musical

The cast of The Great American Trailer Park Musical

The cast of The Great American Trailer Park Musical

The cast of The Great American Trailer Park Musical

The cast of The Great American Trailer Park Musical

The cast of The Great American Trailer Park Musical

The cast of The Great American Trailer Park Musical

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