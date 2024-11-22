Registration Open For NEXT STOP BROADWAY 2025 Summer Theatre Intensive Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The FSCJ Artist Series will present NEXT STOP BROADWAY. This week-long musical theatre program will take place June 9-13, 2025 at the Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts. Registration is now open at fscjartistseries.org.

NEXT STOP BROADWAY is unique among the vast amount of theatre programs available for musical theatre loving youth. It is a five-day intensive for ages 10-17 that focuses on being in the ensemble of a classic Broadway show.

NEXT STOP BROADWAY introduces kids to the world of life on-stage and behind the scenes. Our teaching staff of theater professionals offers each cast member the opportunity to expand his or her creative talents, build self-esteem, learn the art of collaboration and gain a fuller respect and understanding of musical theater.

The week-long musical theatre program consists of classes, workshops, and rehearsals. The staff of Broadway professionals will teach songs and choreography from classic Broadway productions, and replicate the process of putting on an authentic Broadway show at the same break-neck speed as a real Broadway show. NEXT STOP BROADWAY is a fun-filled week of activities designed to teach kids about the serious business of live theater.

This program is designed for the success of cast members with or without musical theatre experience. The life lessons include, respect, responsibility, and working together toward a common goal. Through the rehearsal process of selections from classic musicals, the ensemble sings, dances, and acts, and each member has their chance to shine. In addition to the big musicals, the cast is divided into smaller groups where they get to engage their creativity in writing, directing, choreographing, and starring in their own mini-musicals. The week culminates with an "Opening Night" performance for family and friends on Friday. Broadway Professionals will bring decades of Broadway experience to Jacksonville.

TONY PARISE, Director: Mr. Parise began his professional theatrical career as a performer at the age of 10 in a production of OLIVER! with Sid Caesar. He appeared in the first National tour of A CHORUS LINE, and was on Broadway in 42ND STREET, MEAND MY GIRL, and CITY OF ANGELS. On the other side of the footlights, Mr. Parise has directed and/or choreographed HELLO, DOLLY starring Madeline Kahn, WHERE'S CHARLEY? starring Jo Sullivan and Emily Loesser, MAME, SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS, THE MUSIC MAN, CRAZY FOR YOU, DAMES AT SEA, ON THE 20TH CENTURY, FUNNY GIRL, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, OLIVER, CINDERELLA, SOUTH PACIFIC, and National companies of ANYTHING GOES, GREASE!, 42ND STREET and ME AND MY GIRL. Mr. Parise has directed other events such as the MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE and taught master classes throughout this country and abroad.

KAREN PISANI STRATING, Company Manager: Karen is the former Dance Captain and a performer in the National Touring Company of A CHORUS LINE under the direction of Michael Bennett; other professional credits include: GYPSY, DAMES AT SEA, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and STOP THE WORLD! I WANT TO GET OFF. As well as choreographing commercials for MediaOne, she was dance captain on the special BARYSHNIKOV ON BROADWAY starring Liza Minnelli and Mikail Baryshnikov. As Artistic Director of the NATIONAL DANCE INSTITUTE/NEW ENGLAND with Jacques D'Amboise of the N.Y.C. Ballet, she worked with 500 Boston area school children choreographing their EVENT OF THE YEAR and their television spot on Channel 4's KIDSFAIR. She has been on the faculty of both the Boston Ballet and Harvard University's Summer Dance Programs, as well as, Choreographer for Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. She assembled some of her favorite Hasty Pudding Alumni and choreographed the Jack Lemmon segment of the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Karen has a Master of Education degree and has traveled to every major city in the United States teaching Master Dance Classes.

NEXT STOP BROADWAY

Located at the FSCJ Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Performing Arts 11901 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32246

Ages 10-17

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and program hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Friday "Opening Night" performance will run from 5 p.m. until approximately 7 p.m.

Tuition is $595 for the five-day intensive program.

Tuition includes 2 Official Next Stop Broadway T-Shirts (A $40 Value) and Professional Headshots (A $200 Value).

Lunch, snacks and a bottle of water are also provided each day. (A $200 Value)

A 50% deposit can be made at the time of registration online with the remainder due May 2025.

Registration is now open for summer 2025. Go to fscjartistseries.org to fill out the Next Stop Broadway application and pay tuition. Space is limited, so don't wait!

