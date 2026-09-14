Allen Stone and Teedra Moses to Perform at Miramar Cultural Center

NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Allen Stone and Teedra Moses will take the stage at Miramar Cultural Center on Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m. for an evening of contemporary soul and R&B.

Stone will bring his blend of soul, R&B, funk and gospel to the Miramar stage, with a catalog that includes "Brown Eyed Lover," "Consider Me" and "Unaware."

Joining him will be R&B singer and songwriter Teedra Moses, known for songs including "Be Your Girl" and "You Better Tell Her."

The Miramar Cultural Center and ALMBG are also launching a South Florida R&B Talent Competition in conjunction with the concert. The winning solo artist or group will receive the opportunity to open for Stone and Moses on October 24, as well as a meet-and-greet with both artists.

To enter, artists must follow @miramarcultural and @abebelewis on social media, tag both accounts in their post, use the official contest hashtag and submit a performance of a portion of a song by Stone or Moses. Entries must also include the concert information for the October 24 performance.

The competition is open to South Florida artists as well as performers able to travel to Miramar at their own expense. The winner must be available on October 24 for soundcheck, rehearsal and the performance and comply with the venue's production and artist management requirements.

Tickets range from $78-$99. The Miramar Cultural Center/ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar, Florida.

Need more Jacksonville Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming