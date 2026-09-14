Miramar Cultural Center to Host Free Season Listening Party and Happy Hour
DJ Rob Flow will spin vinyl while attendees preview the season's lineup of soul, R&B, funk, theatre, and dance performances.
Miramar Cultural Center will kick off its 2026-27 season with a free Season Listening Party and Happy Hour on Tuesday, September 29 from 6-8 p.m.
The event will give audiences a preview of the music, dance and theater coming to the Miramar Cultural Center stage throughout the season. DJ Rob Flow will provide a special vinyl DJ set, with selections highlighting several of the artists featured in the upcoming lineup. The evening will also include complimentary bites and drink specials.
The 2026-27 season runs through May 15, 2027, with programming spanning contemporary soul, R&B, funk, gospel, dance and theater. All announced performances are now on sale.
Celia Vive!
Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 8 p.m.
Allen Stone and Teedra Moses
Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 8 p.m.
National Dance Theatre of Jamaica Presents RISE
Friday, October 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown
Friday, November 20, 2026 at 8 p.m.
Patti LaBelle
Friday, December 18, 2026 at 8 p.m.
The Ashe Company
Saturday, February 13, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND
Saturday, March 6, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.
THE COLOR PURPLE
Friday, March 19, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, March 21 at 5 p.m.
Tabou Combo
Saturday, May 15, 2027 at 8 p.m.
The Season Listening Party and Happy Hour is free with RSVP. Miramar Cultural Center/ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar, Florida. Tickets and additional information about the season are available through Miramar Cultural Center.
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