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Miramar Cultural Center to Host Free Season Listening Party and Happy Hour

DJ Rob Flow will spin vinyl while attendees preview the season's lineup of soul, R&B, funk, theatre, and dance performances.

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Miramar Cultural Center to Host Free Season Listening Party and Happy Hour

Miramar Cultural Center will kick off its 2026-27 season with a free Season Listening Party and Happy Hour on Tuesday, September 29 from 6-8 p.m.

The event will give audiences a preview of the music, dance and theater coming to the Miramar Cultural Center stage throughout the season. DJ Rob Flow will provide a special vinyl DJ set, with selections highlighting several of the artists featured in the upcoming lineup. The evening will also include complimentary bites and drink specials.

The 2026-27 season runs through May 15, 2027, with programming spanning contemporary soul, R&B, funk, gospel, dance and theater. All announced performances are now on sale.

Celia Vive!

Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Allen Stone and Teedra Moses

Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 8 p.m.

National Dance Theatre of Jamaica Presents RISE

Friday, October 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown

Friday, November 20, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Patti LaBelle

Friday, December 18, 2026 at 8 p.m.

The Ashe Company

Saturday, February 13, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND

Saturday, March 6, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

THE COLOR PURPLE

Friday, March 19, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, March 21 at 5 p.m.

Tabou Combo

Saturday, May 15, 2027 at 8 p.m.

The Season Listening Party and Happy Hour is free with RSVP. Miramar Cultural Center/ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar, Florida. Tickets and additional information about the season are available through Miramar Cultural Center.

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Upcoming Shows
Season Listening Party and Happy Hour
9/29 - 9/29/2026
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