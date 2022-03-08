Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THIS NEW RADIO PLAY captures the humor of the original show, while reimagining what the couple would experience in today's world.

Mar. 8, 2022  

MY FAVORITE EPOSO - A Radio Play Now Showing On Second Stage

The Hippodrome Theatre is now presenting My Favorite Esposo by Alberto Bonilla & Anthony P. Pennino as part of its Unplugged Series.

Readapted from the 1948 classic radio show My Favorite Husband starring Lucille Ball, THIS NEW RADIO PLAY captures the humor of the original show, while reimagining what the couple would experience in today's world.

For more information visit: https://thehipp.org/



