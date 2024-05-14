Children & Families Invited to Broadway's PETER PAN Community Giveback at the Dr. Phillips Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a community giveback tradition that started in 2017, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced that 200 local children and family members will attend Broadway's Peter Pan on Thursday, May 16 and Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Through community support provided by Chick-fil-A Greater Orlando Area, Florida Theatrical Association and GoPegasus transportation -- guests from Dress for Success, Family Partnerships of Central Florida, Joe R. Lee Boys and Girls Club and Orange County Public Schools Academic Center Excellence will spend time at the arts center immersed in the magical world of Neverland.

Generously supported by Chick-fil-A Greater Orlando Area, guests attending the matinee show on Saturday, May 18 will take part in a live adventure where Peter Pan and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, will take participants on a magical journey. Themed activity stations include, Crocodile Creek, Pirates Cove and Darling Residence, which incorporate the arts, STEM, environment and health learnings.

“Our team continues to innovate and find new ways to enhance the Community Giveback initiative for our young theatergoers and their families,” says Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. “It's exciting to seek new ways to incorporate the arts, sciences, technology and zoology to deliver such a memorable experience.”

On both days, participants will receive souvenirs including a Peter Pan T-shirt, crocodile pop-it, swag bag and more.

For more information visit drphillipscenter.org.

About Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts:

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in downtown Orlando supported by the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida and generous donors and sponsors. The 698,312-square-foot venue includes performance spaces like Walt Disney Theater, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Steinmetz Hall and Judson's Live; and event spaces like the DeVos Family Room, the Rooftop Terrace and Seneff Arts Plaza. In addition, the arts center's AdventHealth School of Arts offers performing arts education year-round. For more information, visit drphillipscenter.org.

