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MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS to Open at The Alhambra

The dinner theatre production will combine live theatre with a three-course meal at 12000 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville.

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MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS to Open at The Alhambra

Alhambra Theatre & Dining will take audiences on a nostalgic trip to turn-of-the-century America when the beloved musical Meet Me in St. Louis opens October 1 and runs through November 8.

Based on the classic 1944 MGM film starring Judy Garland, Meet Me in St. Louis follows the Smith family through a year of life, love and change in St. Louis as the city prepares to host the 1904 World’s Fair. When the family patriarch announces that a new job will require them to leave their beloved hometown for New York, the close-knit family must face the possibility of leaving behind everything — and everyone — they love.

Filled with warmth, humor, romance and some of the most memorable songs of the American musical theater, Meet Me in St. Louis features favorites including “The Trolley Song,” “The Boy Next Door” and the timeless “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

“Meet Me in St. Louis is one of those shows that just makes you feel good,” said Alhambra Managing Partner Craig Smith. “It’s funny, romantic and nostalgic, but at its heart it’s really about family and the idea that home is more than simply where you live. It’s a wonderful show for this time of year and one we think our audiences are going to love.”

The stage musical debuted on Broadway in 1989 and was adapted from the acclaimed MGM film, which earned four Academy Award nominations and helped make “The Trolley Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” enduring standards.

As with every Alhambra production, the evening combines professional live theater with a three-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef DeJuan Roy and his culinary team as well as complimentary parking.

Meet Me in St. Louis opens Thursday, October 1 and runs through Sunday, November 8 at Alhambra Theatre & Dining, 12000 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville.

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