SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER to Open at the Alhambra This August

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Saturday Night Fever: The Musical presented by Fleet Landing, will dance onto the stage at the Alhambra Theatre & Dining from August 20 through September 27.

Based on the iconic 1977 film that launched John Travolta to superstardom, Saturday Night Fever tells the story of Tony Manero, a young Brooklyn dreamer who escapes the struggles of everyday life by becoming the king of the dance floor every Saturday night. Filled with unforgettable music, electrifying choreography and an inspiring story about finding hope and purpose, this Broadway musical captures the energy of one of pop culture's most unforgettable decades.

Audiences will be transported back to the disco era with chart-topping Bee Gees hits including "Stayin' Alive," "Night Fever," "How Deep Is Your Love," "More Than a Woman," "If I Can't Have You," "Jive Talkin'," and the show-stopping "Disco Inferno." Combined with dazzling dance numbers and the Alhambra's signature live orchestra, Saturday Night Fever promises an evening of nonstop entertainment.

"Whether you lived through the disco years or simply love great music and great storytelling, this production is pure fun," said Craig Smith, owner and producer of the Alhambra Theatre & Dining. "It's packed with incredible songs, dynamic dancing and characters that audiences will root for from beginning to end. We think our guests are going to leave humming these songs all the way home."

Every performance includes the Alhambra's acclaimed three-course dining experience, making it one of Jacksonville's most unique nights out. As the nation's longest-running professional dinner theater and the USA TODAY Readers' Choice #1 Dinner Theater in America, the Alhambra continues to deliver Broadway-quality productions paired with exceptional dining.

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