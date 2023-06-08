LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Benefit Production To Support Challenge Enterprises Comes To Orange Park Community Theater

Challenge Enterprises has announced a special one-night benefit performance of Little Shop of Horrors at the Orange Park Community Theater on June 15th. This delightful evening of entertainment will support the mission of Challenge Enterprises, which empowers individuals with disabilities through employment opportunities, training, and community support.

Little Shop of Horrors is an award-winning Broadway and Hollywood musical that blends rock, doo-wop, and Motown music into a unique and fun sci-fi story. This show is perfect for the whole family and promises to be an enjoyable experience for all.

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Challenge Enterprises' important work. The organization is committed to creating opportunities for people with disabilities to thrive and reach their full potential.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to buy out the theater for one night and bring this benefit performance to supporters," said Challenge Enterprises. "We hope that our audiences will enjoy the show and join us in supporting our mission to empower individuals with disabilities."

Mark your calendars for June 15th, and don't miss this chance to enjoy a fantastic show while supporting an important cause. Tickets can be purchased at the event page at challengeenterprises.org (link below).