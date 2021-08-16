HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN And More Announced for FSCJ Artist Series 55th Anniversary Season

This season looks to be very exciting at the FSCJ Artist Series with Broadway productions, concerts, ballets, operas, comedy shows, dance productions, school performances and variety shows.

Big Broadway blockbusters are scheduled at the Times-Union Center including Hamilton, Fiddler on the Roof, Come from Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Cats and Anastasia, and will be joined by many more!

There are a host of incredible shows slated for the 2021-2022 season that will fill everyone with joy, a sense of well-being, and laughter.

Learn more at https://www.fscjartistseries.org.

September 29 - October 17

Hamilton

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/hamilton

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony , Grammy , and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

October 23 at 8pm

The Price is Right Live - On Stage

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/the-price-is-right-live-on-stage

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show...from Plinko to Cliffhangers to The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes. If you're a fan of The Price Is Right on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!

November 2 - 7

Fiddler on the Roof

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/fiddler-on-the-roof

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You'll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

November 10 at 7pm

Pandora Presents Disney Princess: The Concert

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/pandora-presents-disney-princess-the-concert

For generations, Disney's Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Pandora Presents Disney Princess - The Concert. Be our guest as Broadway's Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, and Anna celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song! Tony-nominee Susan Egan, two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed, and rising star Aisha Jackson join forces in this once-in-a-lifetime concert alongside their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy. Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed Broadway stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories. We invite you to become part of our world...dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess - The Concert.

Cast subject to change.

Saturday, November 13 at 3 & 7pm

The Kingston Trio

Nathan H Wilson Center for the Arts/ FSCJ South Campus

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/the-kingston-trio

In 1957 The Kingston Trio emerged from San Francisco's North Beach club scene to take the country by storm, bringing the rich tradition of American folk music into the mainstream for the first time. During the late 50s & early 60s, the Trio enjoyed unprecedented record sales and worldwide fame, while influencing the musical tastes of a generation. Through changing times, the Trio has played on, remaining popular for a simple reason... great songs that sound as good today as the first time you heard them. And fifty-eight years after Tom Dooley shot to the top of the charts, the Trio is still on the road thirty weeks a year, bringing back all the great memories and making new ones.

November 16 at 7:30pm

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/neil-bergs-50-years-of-rock-and-roll

With a cast consisting of both stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible Rock & Roll singers, Neil Berg shares the often-unknown stories from the fifty-year history of the music that changed the world forever! From the progenitors of Rock and Roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, up until MTV in the early '80s, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars/groups/genres as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Motown, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Woodstock, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Disco, New Wave, Journey, and others!

November 18 at 7:30pm

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/mannheim-steamroller-christmas-by-chip-davis

Join the celebration as Mannheim Steamroller makes history again - Celebrating over 35 years of holiday magic as they bring their annual holiday tour to fans throughout the country. Experience the performance of the #1 Christmas music artist in history and for the first time ever, hear the entire album that started it all, LIVE - "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas!" A visionary musician and businessman, Chip Davis is behind a remarkable body of work now spanning five decades. Since founding Mannheim Steamroller and American Gramaphone Records in 1974, Davis has written, arranged, and recorded over 35 albums, highlighted by the RIAA multi-platinum certified Mannheim Steamroller catalog.

November 28 at 7:00pm

A Christmas Carol

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/a-christmas-carol

With script adaptation, direction, and a flawless performance as Scrooge, by award-winning 40 year theater veteran Scott H Severance, this new adaptation of Dickens' ever popular classic fills the stage with first class professional actors, lush costumes, stunning sets and puppetry, song and dance, a heavy dose of humor, and a timeless message. With the music of 26 beloved traditional carols of the season woven throughout this classic tale, A Christmas Carol is the perfect way to begin the holiday festivities in your community. Celebrate the true Spirit of Christmas with this brand new, original production filled with haunting special effects and heartfelt sentiment. A Christmas Carol is delightful and thoroughly entertaining! Filled with beloved music of the season, superb staging, and tremendous artistry, it is the perfect family holiday event.

December 2 at 7:30pm

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/cirque-dreams-holidaze

Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the stage in this popular and dazzling family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family! As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child's eye as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle and stretch imaginations. Accomplished artists and circus acts will be gift-wrapped in over 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock".

December 7-12

Come from Away

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/come-from-away

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!" On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

December 21 at 7:30pm

An Intimate Evening with David Foster

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/an-intimate-evening-with-david-foster

David Foster seems constitutionally incapable of resting on his laurels, and his relentless drive has propelled him throughout his career. Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in all of popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs and award-winning gold and platinum albums for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brandy, 'N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan. For his remarkable work, Foster has won 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and racked up three Oscar nominations for "Best Original Song."

Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8pm

Cinderella Ballet

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/cinderella-ballet

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine returns to the United States to present their captivating two-act performance of Cinderella, one of the most beloved stories of all time. With no fewer than 55 of Ukrainians finest performers, this esteemed ensemble has performed to the delight of audiences worldwide. Set to Sergei Prokofiev's music with Vladimir Vasiliev's choreography, this full-scale production follows the beautiful maiden's story as she seeks her handsome Prince Charming. With the help of a little magic, she discovers that dreams really can come true. Featuring graceful dancers, enchanting music, and beautiful costumes, this classic fairy tale is a treat the whole family will enjoy!

January 8-9, 2022

Menopause the Musical

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 17 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 19 years!

January 11, 2022

Jersey Boys

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true. Featuring the legendary top ten hits; "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)."

January 14, 2022 at 8pm

An Evening with Jay Leno

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/an-evening-with-jay-leno

Acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children's book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist...Jay Leno is widely characterized as "the hardest working man in show business." Join him in person for an evening you'll never forget.

January 18, 2022 at 7:30pm

Proud Tina

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/proud-tina

Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner with this glorious, energetic stage production, brimming with Tina hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s & 90s. The powerful raspy vocals, high-intensity dancing and thrilling stage presence live on stage, complete with band, brass section, backing vocalists and dancers to make this the definitive tribute, and a fabulous fun night out! Hear all the energetic Rock and soulful RnB hits that made Tina one of the 20th century's biggest names in music - "Simply the Best," "What's Love Got to Do With It," "River Deep Mountain High," "Proud Mary," "Nutbush City Limits," "We Don't Need Another Hero," "What You Get is What You See," "Private Dancer" and many more.

January 23, 2022

Mutts Gone Nuts

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/mutts-gone-nuts

Expect the unexpected, as canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance, that's leaving audiences everywhere howling for more. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action-packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world's most talented 4-legged performers. Deemed 'A Must See' by the Washington Post, the dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your socks!

January 25, 2022 - Jan 30, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/dear-evan-hansen

Available as part of the Broadway in Jacksonville Season. DEAR EVAN HANSON was the winner of six 2017 tony® awards including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy® award for best musical theater album. A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere. DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

February 5, 2022

Rigoletto Opera

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org

The Opera was composed in 1851. Verdi's RIGOLETTO is an intriguing study of the contrasts

between good and evil. Destinies collide as the womanizing Duke of Mantua and his vengeful court jester RIGOLLETO, weave a fascinating drama of seduction, betrayal, curses and vendettas ending with the tragic death of an innocent young woman.

February 6, 2022

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/the-simon-garfunkel-story

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is touring North America again this year! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including "'Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and many more. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings, their incredible success, and dramatic split in 1970. With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

February 9, 2022

Rent

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org

For a quarter of a century, RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT's 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production - so don't miss it!

February 20, 2022, 2pm

Motones & Jerseys: In Concert

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/motones-jerseys-in-concert

Join the Motones and the Jerseys for a high-energy 60's-inspired song and dance experience. With a set list of nearly 50 songs, "Motones vs. Jersey's" features the music of beloved artists like Marvin Gaye, The Drifters, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Temptations, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Herman's Hermits, and many more. This isn't your typical theatrical experience! At an MVJ show, audiences choose the winner at every performance via real-time voting app. So, forget the rules! Audiences will be glad they got a seat, but they won't need to stay in it!

February 22-27, 2022

Cats

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/cats

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America! Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!





March 5, 2022

Steve Martin & Martin Short

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org

Steve Martin and Martin Short's "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film "Three Amigos." These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled "A Very Stupid Conversation."

March 6, 2022 at 3pm

Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/celtic-woman-postcards-from-ireland

Grammy nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman is thrilled to return in 2022 with a brand-new show Postcards from Ireland. Postcards from Ireland celebrates the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland; taking audiences on a journey of story and song from across the Emerald Isle. Embrace an evening of angelic voices, breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity, transporting you from your theatre seat to the lush landscapes of Ireland. Celtic Woman's fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary song craft celebrates Ireland's ancient heritage while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland. With Irish dancers, bagpipers and an array of traditional Irish instruments - including the bodhran, tin whistle and uilleann pipes - this dynamic and multi-talented group has captivated audiences all around the world.

March 29-April 3, 2022

Anastasia

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org/tickets/anastasia

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Jacksonville at last! From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

April 9, 2022

An Officer and a Gentleman

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org

Based on the Oscar-winning film, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is the timeless love story that celebrates triumph over adversity. The new musical features an iconic score including the Grammy and Oscar-winning #1 hit "Up Where We Belong" (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes), and your favorite 80's hits including: "Higher Love" (Steve Winwood), "Owner of a Lonely Heart" (Yes), "Love is a Battlefield" and "Invincible" (Pat Benatar), and many more popular tunes. Zack Mayo has the raw talent and strength for the US Navy's Officer Training School; but his arrogance is out of step. Graduating from the elite program will secure Zack's career and future, but can he endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley? On his journey of self-discovery, Zack finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker. When tragedy befalls a fellow candidate, Zack learns the importance of friendship and honor, finds the courage to be his best self and wins the heart of the woman he loves.

April 29, 2022

Waitress

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

https://www.fscjartistseries.org

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county -and a satisfying encounter with someone new -show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy® Award winner Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song").