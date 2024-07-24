Downtown Arts District ART AFTER DARK Semi-Formal Soiree For Young Professionals to Return

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Downtown Arts District will present the return of its popular program “Art After Dark” a Soiree for Young Professionals on Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 7pm-10pm at CityArts Orlando. Art After Dark introduces young professionals to the Arts District and its mission through social interaction, arts engagement and networking. Guests will enjoy the celebration in a unique setting by strolling through CityArts' five different galleries and CityArts Café. This year, the evening's festivities include interactive art experiences with Sketchbook Orlando founder Jennyfer Marie, henna artist Ashleigh Mausser, tarot card reader Angelique Luna and fashion sketches by The Paper Bar Co. Guests will enjoy performances by DJ Lindsey Leigh, music performance curated by Kai Carter and a few surprise performances throughout the night. There will be meet-and-greet opportunities with special guest artists, live music, photo opportunities, a raffle, whiskey and beer tastings and light bites by Chris Hernandez Catering.

Limited Early Bird tickets are $40 per person online until 11:59pm on August 14. Regular tickets are $50 per person until sold out. The admission includes entertainment, food and three complimentary drinks. Art After Dark is a limited engagement with entry for 200 attendees.

“We are so happy to bring back one of our most popular annual events created to introduce young professionals and the ‘young at heart' to CityArts and the mission of the Downtown Arts District,” says Downtown Arts District Executive Director Barbara Hartley. “We encourage guests to their get their tickets early so they don't miss on this unique opportunity to experience art in a very fun way.”

Don't miss Downtown Arts District Art After Dark on Saturday, August 17, 2024 hosted at CityArts Orlando located at 39 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. To purchase tickets, go to https://aad2024.eventbrite.com, and for more information about the Downtown Arts District, visit www.downtownartsdistrict.com. (Art After Dark is for ages 21 and up.)

