Disney's FROZEN Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen are now on sale. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 2-week premiere engagement at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts beginning Wednesday, April 24, 2024, with performances playing through Saturday, May 4, 2024. Press night is set for Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. This engagement will be the only time to see this show in Florida.

In Jacksonville, Frozen will play Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. There is an additional matinee on Friday, May 3 at 1:00 p.m.

Beginning Friday, February 9, 2024, tickets will be available for purchase at the FSCJ Artist Series fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000. Extra Magic Packages, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise, will be available. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 904-632-5050 or emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the FSCJ Artist Series is the only official retail ticket outlet for all FSCJ Artist Series performances. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that FSCJ Artist Series is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

About Frozen

Heralded by The New Yorker as “thrilling” and “genuinely moving,” Frozen has played smash engagements “thawing hearts from coast to coast!” (The Hollywood Reporter), and the critics agree, “It's simply magical!” (LA Daily News).

“Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!” raves the New York Post. “With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!” writes the Evening Standard. The Los Angeles Times declares “the North American tour is irresistible in its creativity and verve.”

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Tokyo, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than 2 million guests.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as production supervisor and Randy Meyer is the general manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.