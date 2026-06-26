DL Hughley & Don Lemon to Bring DL+DL ANYTHING GOES to Florida Theatre

🎭 NEW! Jacksonville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Jacksonville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DL Hughley & Don Lemon, “DL+DL: Anything Goes” will be presented on Friday, September 25, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

DL Hughley is one of the most popular and highly recognized stand-up comedians on the road today and has also made quite an impression in the television, film, and radio arenas. DL can currently be heard nationwide as host of his own afternoon radio show, The DL Hughley Show, which is nationally syndicated in over 60 cities across the country, including the #1 radio market – New York. The radio show dives headfirst into hot topics of the day and dishes on the latest news, entertainment, pop culture, and what's trending on social media.

DL continues to dominate the standup stage, producing specials for Netflix, Showtime, and HBO. His 11th stand-up special, DL Hughley: Contrarian, is currently available on Netflix.

Known for being astute and politically savvy in true comedian-style, DL served as host of his own late night talk shows on CNN and Comedy Central, and was a series regular on the Aaron Sorkin NBC drama Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

A veteran of numerous talk show appearances, he is a regular on the late-night talk show circuit, including always memorable appearances on Real Time with Bill Maher, CNN, and The Tonight Show.

DL's first love always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

To learn more, visit https://dlhughleygigs.com/.

Don Lemon is an American television journalist best known for being a host on CNN from 2014 until 2023. He is a television personality and public speaker widely known for his direct communication style, media experience, and influence in public discourse. With years of experience covering major cultural and political moments, Don brings a perspective shaped by real-world reporting and personal insight.

Shortly after leaving CNN, Don Lemon created The Don Lemon Show, which now operates independently and has its own YouTube channel with approximately 1.25 million subscribers as of March 2026.

To learn more, visit https://donlemon.com/.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Buy them at www.floridatheatre.com or the Florida Theatre Box Office at (904) 355-2787. Ask about the VIP/Meet & Greet package available for this show.

Don't Miss a Jacksonville News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows