Florida Theatre to Host HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT & More

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The Florida Theatre has announced five upcoming shows for its 2026-27 calendar, with events spanning holiday music, rock, jazz, a David Bowie tribute and a live celebration of Napoleon Dynamite.

The newly announced lineup begins in November with HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, featuring Sheena Easton, All-4-One, Ruben Studdard and Lindsey Webster. Blue Öyster Cult follows in December, with SPACE ODDITY – THE QUINTESSENTIAL David Bowie TRIBUTE EXPERIENCE, Gregory Porter and NAPOLEON DYNAMITE LIVE! scheduled for early 2027.

See the newly announced shows below.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS will bring together two-time Grammy Award winner Sheena Easton, Grammy and American Music Award winners All-4-One, American Idol winner and Grammy Award nominee Ruben Studdard, and international jazz vocalist Lindsey Webster.

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT – DON'T FEAR THE REAPER 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

Blue Öyster Cult will mark the 50th anniversary of “(Don't Fear) The Reaper” at the Florida Theatre.

For more than five decades, the band has built a catalog of hard rock that includes “(Don't Fear) The Reaper,” from the 1976 album Agents of Fortune; “Godzilla,” from 1977's Spectres; and “Burnin' for You,” from 1981's Fire of Unknown Origin.

SPACE ODDITY – THE QUINTESSENTIAL David Bowie TRIBUTE EXPERIENCE

Saturday, January 9, 2027 at 8:00 p.m.

SPACE ODDITY – THE QUINTESSENTIAL David Bowie TRIBUTE EXPERIENCE, starring David Brighton, is a live, theatrically staged and costumed multimedia production celebrating the career of David Bowie.

The show traces Bowie's musical evolution and the changing visual presentation that accompanied his music and stage performances throughout his career.

Saturday, January 23, 2027 at 7:00 p.m.

Jazz vocalist Gregory Porter will perform at the Florida Theatre in January.

Porter received the 2025 Edison Jazz Lifetime Achievement Award and has built an international career through his combination of jazz, soul and gospel influences.

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE LIVE!

Friday, February 19, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE LIVE! will feature a screening of the 2004 film followed by a live appearance from cast members Jon Heder, Jon Gries and Efren Ramirez.

Heder played Napoleon Dynamite in the film, with Gries as Uncle Rico and Ramirez as Pedro Sanchez.

Following the screening, the actors will take part in a live program featuring a Q&A, comedy improv, games and audience participation.

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