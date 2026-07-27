AN EVENING WITH NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON is Coming to the Florida Theatre

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The Florida Theatre will present An Evening With Neil deGrasse Tyson, Search For Life In The Universe on Wednesday, March 17, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Join Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, award-winning astrophysicist, author, and Director of the Hayden Planetarium for an evening of engaging conversation on science, exploration, and the world as we know it.

The world looks different when you are scientifically literate. Explore with the speaker all that is funny, illuminating, and alarming about what appears in the World’s current events.

Tyson’s latest books are Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization, containing his life’s wisdom on the intersection of science literacy and culture, and To Infinity and Beyond: A Journey of Cosmic Discovery, coauthored with Lindsey Nyx Walker, both New York Times bestsellers.

Tyson leads the world-renowned Hayden Planetarium of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, where he is the first occupant of its Frederick P. Rose Directorship. He is also a research associate of the Museum’s Department of Astrophysics.

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