Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2026 is Coming to the Florida Theatre

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The Florida Theatre will present the return of Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2026 with Jonathan Butler, Haley Reinhart, Dylan Chambers and Erin Stevenson on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the historic Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour returns for its 29th – and second-to-last – year with a new line-up, led once again by 10-time GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz. The 2026 Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour will feature South African guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler plus special guests vocalist Haley Reinhart, singer/songwriter/guitarist Dylan Chambers and vocalist Erin Stevenson.

Dave Koz has received 10 GRAMMY nominations, 12 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, performances for multiple U.S. presidents and a 2023 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the White House. He has released eight holiday albums, including his most recent, Christmas Ballads 25th Anniversary Collection. In over 30 years of constant touring, Koz has graced the stages of some of the most prestigious venues the world over, including Royal Albert Hall in London, Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, Carnegie Hall in New York City, and various symphony orchestras across the U.S.

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