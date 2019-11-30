BWW Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at Alhambra Theatre And Dining

Elf the Musical is "Sparklejollytwinklejingley!" The musical, based on the 2003 movie Elf, returns to Alhambra Theatre and Dining. Not only is it back, it is sold out! Audiences have rushed to get tickets in order to follow Buddy the Elf on his quest to find his father, Walter Hobbs. Elf the Musical is incredibly entertaining, funny, and jolly!

Dustin Maxwell, returning as Buddy the Elf, did a tremendous job once again. He plays the clueless, happy elf incredibly well. One of my favorite scenes is at the Macy's toy department. The number "Sparklejollytwinklejingley" was so merry and engaging. I loved the whole dance scene among the "elves" led by Buddy trying to bring some Christmas cheer. Maxwell also had great chemistry among the characters. Though, he is an awkward character, he plays a naïve and innocent man so well!

Jessie Booth, returning as Jovie, was also fantastic! I loved how sarcastic and sassy she was. Booth's facial expression made the entire character. She constantly scowled, even when she was happy. It added the perfect amount of comedy to a gloomy and sad character. Booth did a great job in "Never Fall in Love with an Elf."

The un-believing Hobbs family showed the most growth through the show as they all do not believe in Santa and are closed off to Christmas, then Boddy comes along and helps each believe again. Walter Hobbs (Mark Poppleton) played the New York businessmen perfectly. He ran out of patience constantly, always in a rush, and too busy to even think about Christmas. Emily Hobbs (Jennifer Medure) was a sweet motherly figure as she tried to hold her family together during the holidays. The sweet moment she has with her son in "I'll Believe in You" was refreshing. Each want more time with the man of their household rather than a material gift. Michael Hobbs (Trey Murphy) was fantastic. Murphy is currently on tour with A Bronx Tale, but is on break and back at Alhambra to reprise this role. Not only does Murphy have a stellar voice, but he has incredible chemistry with Maxwell.

The ensemble was also incredible! All of them were able to move between characters seamlessly. They always made it feel like there was a bigger company than there was, once again proving how vital the ensemble is.

Elf the Musical was a magical and merry time!





