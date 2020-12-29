Alhambra Theatre and Dining to Open in January With SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

On January 7, 2021 the Alhambra Theatre and Dining will kick off it's 53rd season with Singin' in the Rain. The show was originally slated for 2020 but was cancelled due to the pandemic. Craig Smith, Managing Partner for the Alhambra, the nation's longest-running dinner theater, made a promise to those who were planning to attend the sold out show that their tickets would be honored when it runs - and decided to kick off the 2021 season with this very special show to fulfill that wish.

Adapted from the 1952 movie of the same name, Singin' in the Rain offers a lighthearted depiction of Hollywood in the late 1920s, with the three stars portraying performers caught up in the transition from silent films to "talkies." Set in Hollywood in the waning days of the silent screen era, it focuses on romantic lead Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood's leading lady Lina Lamont, whose less-than-dulcet vocal tones make her an unlikely candidate for stardom in talking pictures.

The stage musical sticks largely to its namesake film version, which is often regarded as the greatest musical film ever made. It topped the AFI's Greatest Movie Musicals list and is ranked as the fifth-greatest American motion picture of all time in its updated list of the greatest American films in 2007. In 1989, Singin' in the Rain was one of the first 25 films selected by the United States Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

The Alhambra will open the 2021 season with limited seating due to its policy of strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols. "Our role in this community is to provide entertainment and a respite for our family of guests," said Smith. He continued, "We will always put their experience first, and this is what they told us they wanted." With Season Partners having renewed at an even faster pace than for 2020, Smith feels reassured in the decisions he and his team made. "We're delighted to make the seating work, and even more delighted that our guests are responding with such love and support."

Singin' in the Rain will run from Jan 7 through February 7. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchases on line at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212.