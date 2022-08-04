Alhambra Theater & Dining Presents GRUMPY OLD MEN

Fasten your seat belt, it's going to be a grumpy ride! The iconic Alhambra Theater & Dining will produce the hit musical-comedy, Grumpy Old Men: The Musical. The stage version of the classic 1993 Warner Brothers film starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margret will take Alhambra stage starting August 11 and run through September 25.

Never before shown at the Alhambra, this hilarious show was penned by Dan Remmes, with music by Neil Berg and lyrics by Nick Meglin. Grumpy Old Men The Musical is the story of two aging men, Max and John, neighbors who have been feuding for most of their lives. Invigorated by their shared affection for their new neighbor across the street, the beautiful, eccentric, and charming Ariel, they face-off as romantic rivals until their hilarious shenanigans finally bring about a resolution to their long-standing differences. Based on the 1993 film, this stage adaptation captures the lovably crotchety characters through twinkling humor, great songs, and the affectionate depiction of a small town that feels like home to everyone.

The musical premiered in the United States at the storied Ogunquit Playhouse in Ogunquit, Maine in 2018 (from whom we borrowed the "grumpy ride" line). Its West Coast premiere was in Southern California at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts in 2019. Both premiere productions were directed by Matt Lenz and choreographed by Michele Lynch.

About the original production, Broadway World wrote "Grumpy Old Men the Musical hits the mark right from the start; there's no shortcomings here. With a well written fun script, laced with comic one liners, loveable characters, and a lighthearted musical score, Grumpy Old Men exceeded all my expectations. The story is fun and the characters lively, engaging, and memorable. It has every element of a solid musical that could easily become a favorite of theaters everywhere."

Grumpy Old Men runs August 11, 2022 through June September 18. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is located at 12000 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. Alhambra tickets start at just $48 and include a three-course meal that changes for each show, a Broadway-style performance and complimentary parking. Tickets can be purchases online at www.alhambrajax.com or by calling 904.641.1212. Next up is Ghost the Musical, opening September 29, 2022.